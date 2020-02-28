You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks tumble amid global rout; STI drops 2%

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 9:26 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

AB_sgx_280220.jpg
Singapore shares took a beating on Friday tracking a Wall Street rout overnight, with the benchmark Straits Times Index tumbling 62.75 points or 2 per cent to 3,048.95 as at 9.01am.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

SINGAPORE shares took a beating on Friday tracking a Wall Street rout overnight, with the benchmark Straits Times Index tumbling 62.75 points or 2 per cent to 3,048.95 as at 9.01am. 

Decliners outnumbered advancers 197 to 29, after about 105.2 million securities worth S$238.6 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel fell S$0.08 or 2.6 per cent to S$2.99, with 6.5 million shares traded, while Genting Singapore lost 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.6 per cent to 82.5 Singapore cents, with 4.7 million shares traded. 

Amid a sea of red, the trio of banking stocks were down in the early morning trade. United Overseas Bank shed S$0.67 or 2.7 per cent to S$24.60, DBS lost S$0.42 or 1.7 per cent to S$24.40, while OCBC Bank lost S$0.17 or 1.6 per cent to S$10.73. 

Other active index stocks included SATS which retreated S$0.11 or 2.6 per cent to S$4.11. This comes after the airport and food services provider said that it has slashed pay for its management team and is letting staff opt for voluntary early retirement and voluntary unpaid leave as pressure mounts from the coronavirus outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Jardine C&C, Olam, Venture, Yangzijiang, Haw Par, Hong Leong Finance

Separately, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding declined 2.5 Singapore cents or 2.6 per cent to 95 Singapore cents, after the shipbuilder on Friday posted a 30 per cent drop in net profit to 642.3 million yuan (S$127.9 million) for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31.

Over in the US, stocks fell into correction territory overnight, as concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on economic growth gripped global markets.

The Dow slumped nearly 1,200 points or 4.4 per cent to finish at 25,766.64, its worst session in more than two years, and the S&P 500 plunged 4.4 per cent to 2,978.76. Meanwhile, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 4.6 per cent to 8,566.48 by the closing bell on Thursday. 

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan's Topix dropped 2.6 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi fell 1.2 per cent, while Australia stocks declined 3.1 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 09:40 AM
Companies & Markets

Yeo Hiap Seng Q4 profit dives 81.5% on lower fair value gains

DESPITE higher revenue, beverage maker Yeo Hiap Seng recorded a net profit of S$338,000 for the fourth quarter last...

Feb 28, 2020 09:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars suffer the world's woes, yields hit record lows

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars were heading for another week of losses on Friday as fears for the...

Feb 28, 2020 09:33 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares slide into technical correction as coronavirus spreads

[BENGALURU] The Australian sharemarket slid into correction territory on Friday and was headed for its biggest...

Feb 28, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 22.67...

Feb 28, 2020 09:13 AM
Companies & Markets

Golden Agri-Resources triples earnings for Q4

PALM oil plantation owner Golden Agri-Resources posted a net profit of US$239.6 million for its fourth quarter ended...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.