You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Civmec, FJ Benjamin

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 8:28 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT): CRCT's preferential offering has received valid acceptances and excess applications for about 120.7 million preferential offering units, or about 1.4 times the number of units offered, the manager of the real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Wednesday night. CRCT will raise gross proceeds of about S$125.1 million from this offering, which closed on Wednesday, and is part of a larger equity funding exercise to fund its purchase of three shopping centres from CapitaLand. The 86.9 million new units from the preferential offering, priced at S$1.44 apiece, are expected to be listed and quoted on the Singapore Exchange's main board on Sept 3 at 9 am. Units of CRCT closed flat at S$1.53 on Wednesday.

Civmec: Construction and engineering group Civmec on Wednesday posted a 96.3 per cent plunge in net profit to A$120,000 (S$112,420) for the fourth quarter ended June 30, from A$3.2 million a year ago. This came on the back of lower revenue, which declined 66.1 per cent to A$73.4 million due to projects completing in the period, and the timing of commencement of new projects. Civmec, which is dual-listed in Singapore and Australia, posted earnings per share (EPS) of 0.02 Singapore cent for the quarter, down from 0.64 cent a year ago. Civmec declared a cash dividend per share of 0.7 Singapore cent, unchanged from last year. Shares of Civmec closed flat at 33.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday.

FJ Benjamin Holdings: Retailer FJ Benjamin returned to profitability for FY2019 after a sustained period of restructuring, with a net profit of S$177,000, compared to a net loss of S$1.24 million for FY2018. Revenue for the full year ended June 30 declined 21 per cent year on year to S$131.5 million from S$166 million. This was partly due to a S$29.3 million reduction in revenue from closing unprofitable businesses in FY2018. The group's Indonesian associate also slowed down purchases, resulting in a S$4.4 million reduction in sales. Earnings per share was 0.02 Singapore cent, compared to loss per share of 0.18 Singapore cent a year ago. The counter closed flat at 2.9 Singapore cents on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Metech International: The electronic waste management company called for a trading halt on Thursday morning before market open, pending the release of an announcement. The counter closed at 16.9 Singapore cents on Wednesday, up 0.6 per cent, or 0.1 cent. 

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_hyflux_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says no definitive deal reached with white knight Utico

BT_20190829_NAHBREXIT29_3876745.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Johnson gets Queen's nod to suspend Parliament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly