Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Sinostar PEC, Secura

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

CapitaLand: One Pearl Bank, the 99-year leasehold condo by CapitaLand, sold 160 units at an average price of S$2,400 per sq ft (psf) over the launch weekend. That translates to 80 per cent of the 200 units CapitaLand has released during the weekend, and about 20.7 per cent of the development's 774 units in all. Some 80 per cent of homebuyers were locals. Foreign buyers were mainly from China, Malaysia and Indonesia. Shares of CapitaLand last closed at S$3.63 on Friday, up three Singapore cents or 0.8 per cent.

Sinostar PEC: The mainboard-listed company on Sunday said it expects to report a net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, according to a profit guidance. The loss is anticipated mainly due to the decrease in the overall market selling price of petrochemical products, the firm said in the filing. Details of Sinostar's latest financial performance will be disclosed when it releases its unaudited consolidated Q2 financial results on or before Aug 14. Sinostar shares closed at 8.5 Singapore cents, down 0.3 cent or 1.6 per cent on Friday.

Secura Group: The Catalist-listed security solutions provider is expected to report a net loss for the three months ended June 30, according to a profit guidance issued on Friday. The losses for Q2 2019 are mainly attributable to non-recurrence of overseas contract and loss incurred on a system integration project which had since been completed. The company is still in the process of finalising the financial results for the second quarter. Secura issued the profit guidance after the market had closed, with its shares ending flat at 6.3 Singapore cents.