Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 8:51 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

City Developments Limited (CDL): The property giant on Monday said it has set up a special working group that will focus on improving Sincere Property Group's liquidity and profitability. CDL shares closed S$0.17 or 2.1 per cent lower at S$7.80, before the announcement was made.

Grand Venture Technology: The Catalist-listed manufacturing service provider said it is in discussions with a third party regarding a potential subscription for new shares in the company. The third party is also in talks with certain existing Grand Venture shareholders to potentially acquire the company's shares. Grand Venture on Monday night requested to lift a trading halt it called for in the afternoon. Its shares were trading 6.1 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$0.35 before the halt.

Kori Holdings: The construction services firm on Monday announced its subsidiary, Kori Construction, has clinched six contracts in three projects worth an aggregate of S$81.2 million between September 2020 and January 2021. Kori shares closed unchanged at 14.7 Singapore cents, before the announcement was made.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for