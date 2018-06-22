You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Civmec, Singapore Kitchen Equipment, Sunpower

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 8:39 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Civmec: Australian builder Civmec is steering into shipbuilding with a major A$4 billion (S$4 billion) deal clinched with its joint venture partner, German shipyard Lürssen, to build a fleet of 10 offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) for the Australian Navy. Back-of-envelope estimates show that about A$400 million to A$500 million will be accrued to Civmec over the next decade. This recurring revenue comes on top of its turnover from existing building projects for the oil and gas, metals and minerals, and infrastructure sectors.

Singapore Kitchen Equipment: The kitchen equipment supplier slipped deeper into the red in its fiscal first quarter ended March 31 with a net loss of S$905,000, about double the S$449,000 deficit in the year-ago period, mainly on higher distribution costs and administrative and dual listing expenses. Loss per share was 0.58 Singapore cents for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to 0.30 Singapore cents for Q1 FY17. Revenue increased 43.6 per cent to S$6.93 million on higher sales generated from fabrication and distribution for tenders and increase in maintenance and service income. This was partly offset by a 50.7 per cent increase in cost of sales to S$4.92 million due to expansion of sales and production teams and an increase in sales of equipment of lower margin.

Sunpower Group: Mainboard-listed Sunpower Group is one of three parties which has won a tender worth 105 million yuan (S$22 million) from Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel, one of the world’s largest stainless steel manufacturers, the company said on Thursday. This is the fourth flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) tender that the environmental protection solutions firm has secured this year. Under the contract, Sunpower is to provide FGD engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for Shanxi Taigang’s coking plant.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

ST_20180622_VNMOBIL_4078581.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
4 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
5 MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

ST_20180622_VNMOBIL_4078581.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

2018-05-17T235057Z_479703666_RC18AD436C70_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-SILKAIR.JPG
Jun 22, 2018
Transport

SIA group to transfer SilkAir planes to Scoot as short-haul fight heats up

cs-generic-Budget2018-12.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Global talent crunch will push up salaries for highly-skilled S'pore workers: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening