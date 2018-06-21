You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sunpower wins 105 million yuan tender from Chinese stainless steel manufacturer

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 7:25 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sunpower Group is one of three parties which has won a tender worth 105 million yuan (S$22 million) from Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel, one of the world’s largest stainless steel manufacturers, the company said on Thursday.

This is the fourth flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) tender that the environmental protection solutions firm has secured this year.

Under the contract, Sunpower is to provide FGD engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for Shanxi Taigang’s coking plant.

As part of the tripartite consortium that secured this tender, Sunpower will undertake about 60 per cent of this project. The project includes design, procurement and supply of equipment and materials.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The project is expected to be delivered by the end of the year, and will have a "positive impact" on the group’s financial performance for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2018.

Guo Hongxin, executive chairman, Sunpower Group, said that the company can integrate its expertise in FGD and other environmental protection technologies into its green investments (GI) business, which will enable Sunpower’s GI plants to achieve "ultra-low emissions that are even comparable to those of natural gas".

Sunpower will continue to focus on expanding its GI portfolio.

The counter closed 0.5 cent lower at S$0.605 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Court to hear Hyflux unit's application for debt moratorium on July 6

Court to hear Hyflux unit's application for debt moratorium on July 6

Trading in Lee Metal shares suspended as BRC Asia takeover offer closes

LifeBrandz unit not acquiring Ramen Champion

China unit won't surrender seals, claims it did not appropriate rental monies: China Environment

CW Group says unable to redeem SGD bonds; faces statutory demands from lender

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_MyRepublic_210618_101.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Technology

MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users

Exxon.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Salaries for highly-skilled Singapore workers set to surge due to global talent crunch: study

ExxonMobil's Singapore Resins Plant.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening