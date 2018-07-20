Stocks to watch: CMT, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Keppel Corp, SIAEC, Advance SCT, SMJ Holdings

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT): Distribution per unit (DPU) at CapitaLand Mall Trust was up for the second quarter on a rise in net property income, the manager said on Friday morning. Unit holders can look forward to a DPU of 2.81 Singapore cents for the three months to June 30, up by 2.2 per cent on the same period the year before, with distributable income up by 2.9 per cent to S$100 million.

OUE Lippo Healthcare: The board of OUE Lippo Healthcare expects to report a net loss for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018, mainly due to operating costs. Its findings were based on a preliminary assessment of the group's unaudited financial results for the quarter, the board announced late on Thursday.

Keppel Corporation: Stronger earnings from its property and infrastructure divisions lifted the second-quarter results of Keppel Corporation, which on Thursday also announced an interim dividend of 10 Singapore cents per share for the first half of the year, plus a special dividend of five cents per share to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary. Keppel's net profit surged 44.4 per cent to S$246.2 million from the previous year. For the three months ended June 30, revenue slipped 2 per cent to S$1.52 billion from the previous year.

SIA Engineering (SIAEC): An increase in share of profits of associated and joint venture companies lifted results for SIA Engineering Company for its first quarter. Net profit grew 10.4 per cent to S$40.5 million from the year-ago period, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday evening.

Advance SCT: A steep drop in unrealised foreign exchange gain dampened results for Advance SCT, a supplier of copper-related products, for its second quarter. Net profit slumped 96.6 per cent to S$34,000 from the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday evening.

Carpet distributor SMJ Holdings requested a trading halt on Friday morning, pending the release of an announcement.