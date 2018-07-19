You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Advance SCT Q2 earnings plummet 97% to S$34,000

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 10:58 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

A STEEP drop in unrealised foreign exchange gain dampened results for Advance SCT, a supplier of copper-related products, in its second quarter.

Net profit slumped 96.6 per cent to S$34,000 from the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday evening.

This was due to a steep drop in its other income segment, which comprised mainly unrealised foreign exchange gain of US dollars versus Singapore dollars.

Other income fell by about S$1 million compared to the corresponding period last year because of a waiver of debt in Q2 FY17.

For the three months ended June 30, revenue rose 13 per cent to S$16.9 million from the year-ago period. The growth in revenue was due to higher trading volume for metal products, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Olam International prices US$100m US debt private placement

Clearbridge associate completes fundraising exercise, appoints advisers for potential IPO

Shanghai Turbo proposes independent adviser and independent reviewer

Shanghai Turbo proposes independent adviser and independent reviewer

SIA Engineering Q1 bottom line expands 10% to S$40.5m

SIC proposes amendments to takeover code for dual-class share companies

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong to delist on Friday morning after successful buyout

bp_acra_190718_53.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Director fined record S$57,000 for breaching Companies Act

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening