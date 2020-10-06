Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

DBS: Local lender DBS and Standard Chartered have jointly led a workgroup of 12 other banks to create and conduct a proof-of-concept for a digital Trade Finance Registry. This is to enhance lending practices and improve transparency in commodity trade, DBS said on Tuesday. The counter closed at S$20.58 on Monday, up S$0.21 or 1 per cent.

Cordlife Group: Goh Jin Hian has left his post as Cordlife chairman with immediate effect, although he continues to serve as an independent director, the mainboard-listed company said late Monday night. This was in view of a lawsuit that Inter-Pacific Petroleum's judicial managers have filed against Dr Goh in relation to an alleged breach of director's duties. Cordlife shares last traded at S$0.36 on Sept 30.

Thai Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev): A new joint venture involving ThaiBev will produce nutritious food and beverage products. Shares of ThaiBev ended Monday flat at 59.5 Singapore cents.

UG Healthcare: Shares of the Malaysian glove manufacturer jumped on Monday on active trading, following news that the Employees Provident Fund Board of Malaysia had become a substantial shareholder with a direct interest of 5.29 per cent, up from its previous 4.99 per cent stake. The stock began the day at S$0.96 before reaching an intraday high of S$1.04 at 1.16pm. The counter ended Monday at S$1, up 6.5 cents or 7 per cent.

Mapletree Logistics Trust, Global Investments, PEC, Suntar Eco-City, Starland Holdings: Several companies with directors involved in ongoing investigations - one related to Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) and another into Ayondo - issued disclosures on Monday in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange. Most were related to Kelvin Tan, an EHT independent non-executive director who also sits on the boards of several other companies.

Golden Agri-Resources: The integrated palm oil producer on Tuesday said it has incorporated a fully-owned sugar subsidiary in Sao Paolo, Brazil, called Golden Agri-Resources Brasil Sociedade Limitada Unipessoal. Shares of mainboard-listed Golden Agri closed flat at 14.2 Singapore cents on Monday.

Trading halt: Healthcare and energy firm New Silkroutes Group has requested a trading halt at 9.41am on Tuesday. Its shares were down 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.9 per cent to 11 cents before the trading halt was requested.