Stocks to watch: FCT, LMIRT, Wilmar, CapitaLand, ARA Logos, Lendlease Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT): The real estate investment trust (Reit) on Tuesday posted a 26.1 per cent fall in its distribution per unit (DPU) to 4.372 Singapore cents for its half year ended Sept 30, from 5.913 cents a year ago. FCT units closed at S$2.08 on Monday, down S$0.03 or 1.4 per cent.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT): Its reported an 87.5 per cent year-on-year decline in its third-quarter DPU to 0.07 Singapore cent, its manager said in an exchange filing late Monday night. LMIRT units fell 0.3 Singapore cent or 3.5 per cent to finish at 8.4 cents.

Wilmar International: Shares of the agri-business giant jumped on Monday after it posted a 20 per cent rise in Q3 net profit and announced a special dividend on Friday. Wilmar's shares closed at S$4.25 on Monday, up S$0.21 or 5.2 per cent.

CapitaLand: Shares in the property behemoth hit an eight-year low on Monday. The counter lost S$0.04 or 1.6 per cent to S$2.53 as at 2pm, creating a new 52-week low. It ended the day S$0.05 or 2 per cent lower at S$2.51.

ARA Logos Logistics Trust: It has raised about S$50 million from a private placement to partially finance its proposed acquisition of five Australia properties and investment two of the sponsor's funds. About 90.5 million new units were issued at 55.25 Singapore cents each. The manager on Tuesday requested to lift its trading halt called on Monday. Prior to the halt, the counter was trading at 59.5 Singapore cents.

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit (LReit): Its manager said in a business update on Tuesday that its overall portfolio occupancy edged down to 99 per cent as at Sept 30, from 99.5 per cent as at June 30. The 313@Somerset mall's tenant sales improved to S$42.6 million for the July-September period, more than triple that of the previous quarter. LReit units rose 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.8 per cent to close at 61.5 cents on Monday.

Blumont Group: Its chief executive Lee Tak Meng has resigned, the investment holding company announced on Monday night. Mainboard-listed Blumont's shares closed flat at 0.2 Singapore cent.

Katrina Group: The food and beverage player's hospitality arm ST Hospitality is working with owners of at least three properties in Singapore to be reconfigured for its co-living mode. The Catalist-listed stock closed up 2.3 Singapore cents or 33.8 per cent to 9.1 cents on Monday, before the announcement.

LifeBrandz: The Catalist-listed lifestyle investor said its subsidiary Cloud Eight has agreed to pay Fuse Design S$150,000 as both parties come to an agreement on a "full and final settlement" of a legal dispute. Its shares closed unchanged at 0.2 Singapore cent on Monday, before the announcement.