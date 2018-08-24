You are here

Stocks to watch: Global Yellow Pages, Lion Asiapac, Ryobi Kiso, Clearbridge Health, Lian Beng

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 8:48 AM
THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday.

Global Yellow Pages: Global Yellow Pages (GYP) has been ordered by the Singapore High Court to pay S$1.18 million in costs to Promedia Directories Pte Ltd, GYP said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday. Promedia Directories was awarded costs after GYP lost a copyright infringement case against it in January 2017.

Lion Asiapac: Lion Asiapac reported a 99 per cent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to S$85,000, down from S$15.67 million for the year-ago period, mainly due to the absence of a gain from the disposal of a subsidiary in Yangzhou. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018, was 0.1 Singapore cent, down from 19.32 Singapore cents for Q4 FY17.

Ryobi Kiso: Ryobi Kiso Holdings posted a net loss of S$50.9 million for the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a net profit of S$0.57 million for the period a year ago, the ground engineering solutions firm reported on Thursday night. Revenue fell to S$24.2 million from S$42.8 million, down 43.4 per cent, on a year-on-year basis.

Clearbridge Health: Catalist-listed medical tech company Clearbridge Health on Thursday said that its subsidiary SAM Laboratory has entered into an agreement to expand its laboratory testing services to Indonesia. A non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) was entered into between SAM Laboratory, PT Indo Genesis Medika (Indo Genesis) and PT Kreasi Putra Nusantara, and involves the proposed subscription of a controlling stake in the enlarged issued and paid-up share capital of Indo Genesis for an aggregate consideration of S$3.8 million.

Lian Beng Group: Construction firm Lian Beng Group on Thursday said that its subsidiary, United Tec Construction, has clinched a S$278.5 million contract for the development of residential flats in Silat Avenue. The contract was awarded by United Venture Development (Silat), and comprises the development of two blocks of 56-storey apartments (totalling 955 units) with landscaping, multi-storey and basement carparks, as well as communal facilities.

Parkson Retail Asia: Parkson Retail Asia's net loss for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018 narrowed from S$41.71 million to S$18.58 million due to lower expenses. Revenue for the quarter under review dipped 3.1 per cent to S$106.2 million as its stores in Malaysia, Vietnam and Myanmar recorded negative same store sales growth. Meanwhile, loss per share came to 2.76 Singapore cents, down from 6.19 Singapore cents a year ago. 

