You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, BHG Retail Reit, Nam Cheong, Chasen, Dyna-Mac

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 9:22 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Keppel DC Reit: KGI Securities has reduced its call on Keppel DC Reit to "neutral", but raised its target price on the counter to S$2.19. "While the data centre industry remains an attractive investment thematic, we think the sub 4 per cent dividend yield of Keppel DC Reit signals a fair valuation for its current share price," wrote KGI analyst Kenny Tan on Tuesday night. Keppel DC Reit units closed at S$2.38 on Tuesday, down S$0.07 or 2.9 per cent, before the report was released.

BHG Retail Reit: The real estate investment trust's manager said on Tuesday that it has reopened two of its malls in Anhui, China after certain stores were temporarily closed from Feb 7 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Mainboard-listed BHG Retail Reit units closed at 58.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, down two cents or 3.3 per cent.

Nam Cheong: In its response to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday, mainboard-listed Nam Cheong's board said the use of the going concern assumption is appropriate for the offshore support vessel builder's financial statement preparation for the year ended Dec 31, 2019. On Tuesday, Nam Cheong separately said its direct subsidiary acquired a 49 per cent equity interest in Malaysian oil and gas company SK Hull at the cost of RM49,000 (S$16,060). The counter ended at 0.7 Singapore cent on Tuesday, up 0.1 cent or 16.7 per cent.

Chasen Holdings: The mainboard-listed investment holding company on Tuesday confirmed that there was a fire at its warehouse on Monday night. It has asked for the trading of its shares to resume. Prior to the trading halt, Chasen shares closed at 5.7 Singapore cents on Monday, down 0.8 cent or 12.3 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, SIA Engineering, CAO, ComfortDelGro, Starhill, Aspial

Dyna-Mac Holdings: The mainboard-listed offshore oil and gas contractor said in an exchange filing that its wholly-owned subsidiary is selling two properties at 37 and 39 Tech Park Crescent at S$9.5 million, booking a loss of S$3.9 million. The properties will be sold to SCW Investment. The counter closed at 10.3 Singapore cents on Tuesday, up 0.4 cent or 4 per cent. 

Darco Water Technologies: The mainboard-listed firm is preparing to write off S$2.46 million worth of debts it has deemed to be of "low recoverability" after they have been due for some three years. The impairment loss stems from three projects and a former subsidiary, Darco said in its response to SGX's query. Darco shares closed flat at 13.1 Singapore cents on Tuesday.

Trading halts: Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT) and Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) on Wednesday called for trading halts ahead of the extraordinary general meetings for their proposed merger. Meanwhile, Moody's has lowered its outlook on all FCOT ratings to negative to reflect the uncertainty related to the trust's funding mix for the proposed acquisition. On Tuesday, FCOT units closed at S$1.62, up S$0.03 or 1.9 per cent, while FLT units ended at S$1.23, up S$0.03 or 2.5 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 11, 2020 09:36 AM
Life & Culture

Japan's live music clubs emerge as new coronavirus transmission sites

[TOKYO] A handful of small music clubs in Japan's western city of Osaka have emerged as a major transmission ground...

Mar 11, 2020 09:34 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday following Wall Street gains; STI up 0.9%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a bounce on Wall Street as US stocks finished a volatile...

Mar 11, 2020 09:28 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.88...

Mar 11, 2020 09:14 AM
Companies & Markets

Moody's changes FCOT outlook to negative on funding mix for FLT merger; confirms FCOT's issuer rating

MOODY'S changed its outlook on all Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT) ratings to negative to reflect uncertainty...

Mar 11, 2020 09:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan's Ministry of Finance official warns on yen volatility amid virus fears

[TOKYO] A senior official from Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that volatility remained high in the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.