Stocks to watch: Olam, ComfortDelGro, SIIC Environment, Global Invacom, mm2 Asia

Olam International: The agri-business group has obtained a US$250 million sustainability-linked loan, with interest margins tied to key performance indicators. The revolving-credit facility, announced on Thursday, is the third such loan for Olam. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Olam shares closed at S$1.45 on Thursday, down S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent before the announcement.

ComfortDelGro Corporation: The transport group on Friday said it has entered into a collaboration agreement with RATP Dev and Alstom to jointly bid for Grand Paris Express greenfield metro projects in France's Greater Paris region. ComfortDelGro shares closed at S$1.62 on Thursday, down S$0.03 or 1.8 per cent.

SIIC Environment Holdings: The mainboard-listed environmental services company on Thursday said it has clinched a project in China's Zhejiang province. It added that wastewater treatment projects in two other provinces, Shandong and Heilongjiang have commenced commercial operations. SIIC shares closed down by half a Singapore cent, or 2.4 per cent, to 20.5 cents, before the announcement.

Global Invacom Group: The mainboard-listed satellite company is not aware of any possible explanation for unusual share price and volume movements, the board said on Thursday, in response to queries from the bourse operator. The counter jumped by 7.5 per cent or 0.9 Singapore cent to 12.9 cents on Thursday, with nearly 19.9 million shares traded, before the announcement.

mm2 Asia: The mainboard-listed movie company, which owns Cathay Cineplexes, has set up a new wholly-owned subsidiary called mmCinehome to carry out digital film distribution and streaming activities. mm2 Asia shares closed flat at S$0.20 on Thursday, before the announcement.

Alibaba Pictures Group: The dual-listed media company has been given the go-ahead to delist from the Singapore Exchange mainboard, the board said on Thursday night. After the planned delisting, shares would be publicly traded only on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The counter closed flat at HK$1 on Thursday, before the announcement.