You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, ComfortDelGro, SIIC Environment, Global Invacom, mm2 Asia

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 9:17 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Olam International: The agri-business group has obtained a US$250 million sustainability-linked loan, with interest margins tied to key performance indicators. The revolving-credit facility, announced on Thursday, is the third such loan for Olam. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Olam shares closed at S$1.45 on Thursday, down S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent before the announcement. 

ComfortDelGro Corporation: The transport group on Friday said it has entered into a collaboration agreement with RATP Dev and Alstom to jointly bid for Grand Paris Express greenfield metro projects in France's Greater Paris region. ComfortDelGro shares closed at S$1.62 on Thursday, down S$0.03 or 1.8 per cent.

SIIC Environment Holdings: The mainboard-listed environmental services company on Thursday said it has clinched a project in China's Zhejiang province. It added that wastewater treatment projects in two other provinces, Shandong and Heilongjiang have commenced commercial operations. SIIC shares closed down by half a Singapore cent, or 2.4 per cent, to 20.5 cents, before the announcement.

Global Invacom Group: The mainboard-listed satellite company is not aware of any possible explanation for unusual share price and volume movements, the board said on Thursday, in response to queries from the bourse operator. The counter jumped by 7.5 per cent or 0.9 Singapore cent to 12.9 cents on Thursday, with nearly 19.9 million shares traded, before the announcement.  

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares fall at Thursday's open; STI down 0.7%

mm2 Asia: The mainboard-listed movie company, which owns Cathay Cineplexes, has set up a new wholly-owned subsidiary called mmCinehome to carry out digital film distribution and streaming activities. mm2 Asia shares closed flat at S$0.20 on Thursday, before the announcement. 

Alibaba Pictures Group: The dual-listed media company has been given the go-ahead to delist from the Singapore Exchange mainboard, the board said on Thursday night. After the planned delisting, shares would be publicly traded only on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The counter closed flat at HK$1 on Thursday, before the announcement. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 08:48 AM
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng performance hit by 'circuit breaker'; says road to recovery 'long and challenging'

CONSTRUCTION group and property developer Tiong Seng Holdings on Thursday said the budgets of its ongoing projects,...

Jun 19, 2020 08:34 AM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro, partners to bid for France metro projects

COMFORTDELGRO Corporation has entered into a collaboration agreement with RATP Dev and Alstom to jointly bid for...

Jun 19, 2020 08:21 AM
Technology

Google giving US$1b in ads to non-profits this year

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Thursday boosted to US$1 billion the amount of free advertising it will give non-profits...

Jun 19, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Australia under broad cyberattack from 'state' actor: prime minister

[SYDNEY] Australia's prime minister said Friday his country was under a broad cyberattack from a "state-based actor...

Jun 19, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday in nervous trade as investors weighed worries over a second wave of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.