You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Raffles Medical, Eagle Hospitality Trust, KIT, KORE, Mermaid

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 8:34 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Raffles Medical Group: Raffles Medical's net profit for the third quarter was 16.9 per cent lower at S$13.6 million versus S$16.4 million a year ago as it continues to absorb the startup costs for its Chongqing hospital. For the three months ended Sept 30, earnings per share was 0.75 Singapore cent, down from 0.91 cent. Revenue rose 7.8 per cent to S$130.5 million from about S$121 million in the year ago period following a rise in healthcare services and hospital services revenue. The counter closed unchanged at S$1.00 on Friday, before the long Deepavali weekend.

Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT): Urban Commons, the sponsor of EHT, is responsible for all the repair work that EHT's Queen Mary floating hotel requires, and these expenses will not come out of EHT's own pocket, the trust clarified on Monday. EHT also clarified that a 2017 marine survey of the Queen Mary that was resurfaced last week in an article published by The Edge Singapore is now more than two-and-a-half years old, and "grossly overstated the nature, scope and cost of the repairs required at the Queen Mary". EHT's stapled securities dived 10 US cents on Friday, closing 15.5 per cent lower at 54.5 US cents.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT): KIT unit Basslink, an undersea power cable company, said on Monday that the new directive from Australian state enterprise Hydro Tasmania restricting it from operating at full capacity except during critical periods when demand pushes wholesale power prices to their maximum will result in "adverse consequences". Hydro Tasmania said in a pricing directive on Oct 18 that the bidding instructions will reduce the risk of the Basslink cable operating above its design limits. KIT units last changed hands at S$0.54 on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit (KORE): The Reit will be listing 104.3 million new units from a private placement on Tuesday at US$0.725 per new unit, raising S$75.6 million to be used for funding its acquisition of an office property in the US and fees related to the placement. The issue price of US$0.725 per unit represents a 4.8 per cent discount to the volume weighted average price for trades done on Oct 16, up to the time the subscription agreement was signed on Oct 17. The placement was four times subscribed with strong demand from new and existing instituitional and other accredited investors.  

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares jump at Tuesday's open on US lead; STI up 0.97% to 3,216.37

Mermaid Maritime: A joint-venture company formed between Mermaid Maritime and a local offshore services operator has secured a contract extension with a reputable oil major in a Gulf Cooperation Council country in the Middle East, Mermaid said on Monday.  Mermaid's portion of the total contract value for the three-year extension period is estimated to be around US$162 million. Work will commence in the fourth quarter of 2019. The counter fell 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.39 per cent to S$0.071 last Friday.

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 09:20 AM
Consumer

Nintendo scores huge smartphone hit with Mario Kart Tour

[TOKYO] Nintendo Co can finally claim a mega-hit smartphone game with its new Mario Kart Tour, which has been...

Oct 29, 2019 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.06...

Oct 29, 2019 09:14 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares jump at Tuesday's open on US lead; STI up 0.97% to 3,216.37

SINGAPORE shares surged on Tuesday following the long weekend, after a record setting market session for America's S...

UPDATED 2 min ago
Oct 29, 2019 09:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Dyna-Mac founder, chairman and CEO Desmond Lim dies

MAINBOARD-LISTED Dyna-Mac Holdings on Tuesday announced that its executive chairman and chief executive Lim Tze Jong...

Oct 29, 2019 09:03 AM
Banking & Finance

World's most expensive bank limits staff drinking water to cut costs

[JAKARTA] Weeks after Armand Wahyudi Hartono became the vice president director of Indonesia's largest non-state...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly