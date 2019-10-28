You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mermaid bags US$162m contract extension for Middle East subsea services

Mon, Oct 28, 2019 - 11:02 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

A JOINT-VENTURE company formed between Mermaid Maritime and a local offshore services operator has secured a contract extension with a reputable oil major in a Gulf Cooperation Council country in the Middle East, Mermaid said on Monday.

Mermaid's portion of the total contract value for the three-year extension period is estimated to be around US$162 million. Work will commence in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The contract is for offshore inspection, repair and maintenance services with a national upstream oil and gas company in direct continuation to its initial seven-year contract period, whereby Mermaid will continue to provide a suite of diving services using its modern DP2 saturation dive support vessel "Mermaid Asiana" along with remotely-operated vehicles, specialised diving equipment and divers.

Mermaid's joint-venture partner, a reputable offshore and marine services company, will provide other offshore vessel-related services and logistics. Mermaid has served this contract since 2012.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The contract extension is at lower day rates. Assuming that the contract extension had commenced and had been completed within the most recent financial year (Mermaid's last financial year ended Dec 31, 2018), the contract extension would have had a materialadverse effect on the earnings per share of the company on a consolidated basis, Mermaid said.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, F&N, Lippo Malls, JCG Investment, Acesian, China Mining

Mermaid chief executive Chalermchai Mahagitsiri said: "For Mermaid, this contract extension is the result of the excellent service that we provide and represents a stream of stable revenue over the next three financial years. It is also in line with our strategic initiative to maintaining our presence in the region and as a platform for further growth and expansion."

Mermaid Maritime shares fell 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.39 per cent to S$0.071 last Friday.

Companies & Markets

KIT's Basslink says will comply with 'unnecessary' pricing directive

Sponsor will pay for Queen Mary repairs, says Eagle Hospitality Trust

US stocks ride trade, Brexit hopes to record high but risks loom

Keong Hong buckles up as it rides construction roller-coaster

Downside trajectory for US$ on weak data, likely rate cut

Midwood sells 24 units on launch weekend

BREAKING

Oct 28, 2019 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

KIT's Basslink says will comply with 'unnecessary' pricing directive

BASSLINK, the undersea power cable company, said on Monday that the new directive from Australian state enterprise ...

Oct 28, 2019 07:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Sponsor will pay for Queen Mary repairs, says Eagle Hospitality Trust

URBAN Commons, the sponsor of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT), is responsible for all the repair work that EHT's Queen...

Oct 28, 2019 02:24 PM
Consumer

Taylor Swift headlines Alibaba Singles' Day concert

[HONG KONG] Taylor Swift will headline Alibaba's Singles' Day next month in Shanghai, turning her considerable star...

Oct 28, 2019 01:55 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has fallen into recession, hit by more than five months of anti-government protests that show...

Oct 28, 2019 01:42 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC Q3 pre-tax profit falls 18%, flags challenging revenue outlook

[HONG KONG/LONDON] HSBC Holdings Plc on Monday posted an 18 per cent drop in quarterly pre-tax profit, missing...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly