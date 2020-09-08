You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 8:37 AM
UPDATED Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 9:22 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Sembcorp Marine, Sembcorp Industries: Sembmarine's rights issue of shares to recapitalise the company was undersubscribed, with valid acceptances and excess applications received for 9.4 billion rights shares, or 90.2 per cent of the nearly 10.5 billion rights shares available. According to application results on Monday, Sembmarine's parent company Sembcorp subscribed for 7.5 billion or 72 per cent of the available shares by writing off a S$1.5 billion loan it extended to Sembmarine in June 2019. Sembmarine shares ended Monday at 19.9 Singapore cents, up 0.2 cent or 1 per cent before the announcement. Sembcorp finished at S$1.92, down S$0.02 or 1 per cent.

Keppel Reit: The trustee of the mainboard-listed real estate investment trust has priced its S$150 million subordinated perpetual securities at 3.15 per cent. Units in Keppel Reit closed at S$1.08 on Monday, up S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent, before the announcement.

DBS, UOB, OCBC:  Asian banks have largely been conserving capital by trimming dividends or offering scrip options amid the pandemic, and there are opportunities for them to raise debt from yield-starved investors to further shore up capital. But if the pandemic intensifies, some banks are also expected to seriously consider rights issues and private placements to raise fresh equity, capital analysts told The Business Times. Shares of DBS were trading at S$20.78 as at 9.01am on Wednesday, up S$0.06 or 0.3 per cent. UOB was trading at S$19.74, down S$0.06 or 0.3 per cent, while OCBC lost S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent to trade at S$8.65.

Top Glove Corporation: The Malaysian glove maker has submitted an audit report on its labour practices towards its migrant workers to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), it said in a bourse filing late on Monday. The report is part of the company's attempt to resolve a detention order on imports issued by the CBP to two Top Glove subsidiaries in July. Shares of Top Glove closed at S$2.73 on Monday, down S$0.09 or 3.2 per cent.

SEE ALSO

STI ends on a flat note as caution prevails

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Yanlord Land Group: The mainboard-listed real estate developer saw its contracted presales from residential and commercial units, as well as car parks, more than double to 12.03 billion yuan (S$ 2.41 billion) for August 2020, from 4.8 billion yuan a year ago. Yanlord shares closed at S$1.16 on Monday, down S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.56 ...

Sep 8, 2020 08:55 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit to issue S$150m 3.15% subordinated perps

KEPPEL Reit's trustee has priced S$150 million of fixed-rate subordinated perpetual securities at 3.15 per cent, the...

Sep 8, 2020 08:51 AM
Energy & Commodities

India palm imports drop from 10-month high on weak food demand

[NEW DELHI] Palm oil imports by top buyer India probably fell from a 10-month high as a slow recovery of the food...

Sep 8, 2020 08:44 AM
Companies & Markets

Yanlord's contracted pre-sales more than double to 12.03b yuan in August

REAL estate developer Yanlord Land Group saw its contracted pre-sales from residential and commercial units as well...

Sep 8, 2020 08:40 AM
Companies & Markets

Hong Lai Huat inks MOU for livestock, seed production in Cambodia

MAINBOARD-LISTED real estate and agriculture firm Hong Lai Huat Group has inked a non-binding memorandum of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Temasek to mop up 1b Sembmarine shares after rights issue ends undersubscribed

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

Biden has 71.1% chance of winning US election: FiveThirtyEight

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.