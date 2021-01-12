You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, AEM, CEI, Olam, CRCT

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 8:22 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The bourse operator may consider allowing the listing of special purpose acquisition companies and may launch a consultation as early as this quarter, it said in a media briefing on Monday. Shares of SGX closed S$0.04 or 0.4 per cent higher at S$10.04.

AEM Holdings, CEI: Following a 70.8 per cent price gain on the market last year, electronics services provider AEM Holdings on Monday launched a S$99.7 million buy-out bid for mainboard-listed contract manufacturer CEI. AEM is offering S$1.15 in cash, or a mix of cash and new AEM shares, for each share in CEI. AEM shares closed S$0.02 or 0.5 per cent higher at S$3.67 while CEI shares closed S$0.01 or 1 per cent higher at S$1, before the announcement was made.

Olam International: The agrifood giant on Tuesday said it has priced S$250 million of perpetual securities at 5.375 per cent, following an intraday book-building exercise. Olam shares closed at S$1.57 on Monday, down S$0.01 or 0.6 per cent.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT): The trust has inked a deal to sell real estate in Wuhan for 258 million yuan (S$52.6 million) in cash, its manager said on Monday. CRCT units closed at S$1.43, down by S$0.02 or 1.4 per cent, before the announcement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Leader Environmental Tech: The mainboard-listed investment holding company has bought a municipal sludge treatment company for 1.4 million yuan, the board said on Monday. Its shares closed 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.5 per cent higher at 13.4 cents, before the announcement was made.

Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics: The Catalist-listed petrochemical storage company has inked a deal to sell its 51 per cent-owned joint venture's stake in Jiangsu Xinheng Supply Chain Management Services for 18.1 million yuan, the board said on Monday. Its shares closed unchanged at S$0.19, before the announcement.

Vallianz Holdings: The Catalist-listed offshore support vessel operator sold off a wholly-owned subsidiary for US$1 on Dec 31, it disclosed a week and a half later. Its shares last traded on Jan 8 at 4.6 Singapore cents.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 09:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Olam International prices S$250m perps at 5.375%

AGRIFOOD giant Olam International has priced S$250 million of perpetual securities at 5.375 per cent, following an...

Jan 12, 2021 09:00 AM
Garage

Garage's 10 startups to watch in 2021

Lockdowns may have eased, and deals in the startup space are picking up. The tech community is headed for an...

Jan 12, 2021 08:43 AM
Transport

New US tariffs on French, German aircraft parts to start on Tuesday

[WASHINGTON] US Customs and Border Protection said in a notice issued late on Monday that it will begin collections...

Jan 12, 2021 08:40 AM
Stocks

South Korea regulator to lift ban on share short selling from March 15

[SEOUL] South Korea's financial regulator said it will lift its ban on short selling of listed shares starting March...

Jan 12, 2021 08:36 AM
Government & Economy

UK consumer spending slides in December as pandemic flares: Barclaycard

[LONDON] British consumer spending fell in December at the fastest rate in six months, with pubs and restaurants...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for