Stocks to watch: SGX, AEM, CEI, Olam, CRCT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The bourse operator may consider allowing the listing of special purpose acquisition companies and may launch a consultation as early as this quarter, it said in a media briefing on Monday. Shares of SGX closed S$0.04 or 0.4 per cent higher at S$10.04.

AEM Holdings, CEI: Following a 70.8 per cent price gain on the market last year, electronics services provider AEM Holdings on Monday launched a S$99.7 million buy-out bid for mainboard-listed contract manufacturer CEI. AEM is offering S$1.15 in cash, or a mix of cash and new AEM shares, for each share in CEI. AEM shares closed S$0.02 or 0.5 per cent higher at S$3.67 while CEI shares closed S$0.01 or 1 per cent higher at S$1, before the announcement was made.

Olam International: The agrifood giant on Tuesday said it has priced S$250 million of perpetual securities at 5.375 per cent, following an intraday book-building exercise. Olam shares closed at S$1.57 on Monday, down S$0.01 or 0.6 per cent.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT): The trust has inked a deal to sell real estate in Wuhan for 258 million yuan (S$52.6 million) in cash, its manager said on Monday. CRCT units closed at S$1.43, down by S$0.02 or 1.4 per cent, before the announcement.

Leader Environmental Tech: The mainboard-listed investment holding company has bought a municipal sludge treatment company for 1.4 million yuan, the board said on Monday. Its shares closed 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.5 per cent higher at 13.4 cents, before the announcement was made.

Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics: The Catalist-listed petrochemical storage company has inked a deal to sell its 51 per cent-owned joint venture's stake in Jiangsu Xinheng Supply Chain Management Services for 18.1 million yuan, the board said on Monday. Its shares closed unchanged at S$0.19, before the announcement.

Vallianz Holdings: The Catalist-listed offshore support vessel operator sold off a wholly-owned subsidiary for US$1 on Dec 31, it disclosed a week and a half later. Its shares last traded on Jan 8 at 4.6 Singapore cents.