Stocks to watch: Sheng Siong, Procurri, Propnex, JEP, Bumitama Agri, UE, ISEC Healthcare

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 9:01 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Aspial Corp: The jewellery and property firm has posted a net profit of S$28.35 million for the three months ended Dec 31, compared with a net profit of S$2.31 million posted the same period a year earlier.

BBR Holdings: The construction and property firm swung to a full-year net loss amid lower sales and an absence of development profits from the sale of Lakelife Executive Condominium.

Bumitama Agri: Net profit in the fourth quarter fell 43 per cent to 207.4 million rupiah (S$20 million), despite a 7 per cent increase in revenue to 2.2 billion rupiah.

Ho Bee Land: A S$20.3 million provision for a potential tax liability caused Ho Bee Land’s fourth-quarter net profit to fall 20.5 per cent to S$81.4 million.

ISEC Healthcare: Strong demand for eye care services lifted its full-year net profit by 6 per cent to S$8.4 million as revenue grew 9 per cent to S$40.4 million.

JEP Holdings: The precision machining and engineering services provider posted a net profit of S$2.2 million for the full year ended Dec 31, up almost 2.7 times from S$825,000 the year before.

Procurri Corp: The enterprise hardware supplier reversed into the black for its fourth-quarter net profit on stronger gross profit margins.

PropNex: Reported a near 58 per cent year-on-year drop in fourth-quarter net profit to S$1.83 million as sales were hurt by the cooling measures implemented in July last year.

Sheng Siong Group: Posted a 4.2 per cent increase in its fourth-quarter net profit on stronger gross profit.

ST Engineering: Its aerospace unit signed a US$600 million contract to provide aircraft heavy maintenance services to a major North American operator.

United Engineers: Posted a 36 per cent fall in full-year net profit on weaker revenue.

