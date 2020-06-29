Stocks to watch: SIA, ComfortDelGro, CapitaLand, Ascendas Reit, Halcyon Agri

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The company announced on Friday that it will record a total one-off charge of S$123.6 million for the first quarter ending June 30, following the likely liquidation of NokScoot, a 49-per-cent-owned associated company of Scoot Tigerair. Shares of SIA closed at S$3.82 on Friday, down S$0.02 or 0.5 per cent, after the announcement was made.

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The bourse operator on Monday said it will buy the remaining 80 per cent stake in BidFX for about US$128 million cash, in a move that will expand its reach beyond foreign exchange (FX) futures into the global FX over-the-counter market. Shares of SGX were down S$0.13 or 1.6 per cent to trade at S$8.08 as at 9.37am on Monday.

ComfortDelGro: The transport giant said in a regulatory update on Friday that it is expecting to report a net loss for the first half of 2020 on the back of the "significant" impact of Covid-19 on the company's operations. Shares of ComfortDelGro closed on Friday at S$1.52, down S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent, before the company released the update.

CapitaLand: Economic slowdowns in its core markets will have an impact on CapitaLand's performance for the first half of this year, but the property giant is working on strengthening its position so it emerges ahead of the competition after the pandemic, said group chief executive officer Lee Chee Koon. Shares of CapitaLand closed flat at S$2.86 on Friday.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Ascendas Reit (A-Reit): The real estate investment trust on Sunday said it estimates that rent waivers provided to its tenants in Singapore year to date amount to less than S$20 million. The actual amount to be disbursed will depend on tenants' eligibility assessment by the authorities. Units of A-Reit closed up S$0.06 or 1.9 per cent to S$3.17 on Friday.

Halcyon Agri Corp: The mainboard-listed natural rubber supplier on Monday said its chief executive officer Robert Meyer, as well as chief corporate officer Pascal Demierre, retired on June 26. Halcyon Agri on Monday requested to lift a trading halt that was called on Friday. Its shares last traded at S$0.24 on Thursday.

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC): SIAEC on Sunday said it is evaluating the sustainability of its Thai-based line maintenance joint-venture company with NokScoot Airlines. SIAEC and NokScoot have 49:51 ownership in Line Maintenance Partnership (Thailand). SIAEC shares closed up S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent to S$2.01 on Friday.

Dasin Retail Trust: The trust's placement was about 1.2 times subscribed at an issue price of S$0.78 per unit, the lower end of its indicative price range. Dasin Retail Trust on Monday requested to lift a trading halt that was called on Friday. Its units last traded at S$0.83 on Thursday.

Kimly: The Catalist-listed coffeeshop consolidator announced on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Northstar has acquired a 25 per cent stake in a coffeeshop property in Yishun for about S$6.1 million. Shares of Kimly closed flat at 22.5 Singapore cents on Friday before the announcement was made.

Wee Hur Holdings: The company announced on Friday that its purpose-built student accommodation business trust in Australia has, through its wholly-owned sub-trust, acquired properties there for a total consideration of A$46 million (S$44 million). Shares of Wee Hur closed on Friday at 19 Singapore cents, up 1.3 cents or 7.4 per cent, before the announcement.

MindChamps PreSchool: The company on Monday said it has partnered property developer Malek Family to expand its footprint in Australia. Malek Family has purchased the rights to develop 10 new purpose-built MindChamps childcare centres in New South Wales and Victoria. MindChamps shares closed one Singapore cent or 3.2 per cent lower at 30.5 cents on Friday.

Biolidics: The firm has terminated its agreement with Aytu Bioscience for the distribution of its Covid-19 antibody test kits in the US market, it said on Sunday. Meanwhile, it has also signed a non-binding letter of intent with Aytu to jointly develop a new test kit with broader use outside of laboratory or clinical settings. Shares of Biolidics ended Friday at 41 Singapore cents, down 0.5 cent or 1.2 per cent.

Trading halts: Accordia Golf Trust, Blackgold Natural Resources and Vallianz Holdings on Monday morning called for trading halts pending the release of their respective announcements. Units of Accordia Golf Trust closed up S$0.01 or 1.6 per cent to S$0.64 while BlackGold Natural Resources shares closed flat at 1.2 Singapore cents on Friday. Vallianz shares last traded at S$0.06 on June 18.