You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 8:45 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The national carrier has used about S$7.1 billion or 80 per cent of the S$8.8 billion raised from a rights issue in June, it said in a bourse filing. SIA used S$500 million to fund ongoing operating expenses. SIA shares closed at S$4.38 on Monday, down 1.1 per cent or S$0.05, before the announcement.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT): It has acquired a newly built freehold logistics facility in Hiroshima, Japan for 6.37 billion yen (S$82.1 million), the manager said. MLT units closed at S$1.97 on Monday, up 0.5 per cent or S$0.01, before the announcement.

Penguin International: Shares of the mainboard-listed company soared on Monday after it issued a holding announcement regarding a possible transaction involving its shares. The counter closed at 57.5 Singapore cents, up 15 per cent or 7.5 cents, with 2.5 million shares traded. It traded as high as 59.5 cents, or up 19 per cent, earlier in the day.

CPH: The Catalist-listed firm will still need to seek approval from shareholders in due course for the proposed disposal of its Singapore factory at 8 First Lok Yang Road, it clarified in a bourse filing. Shares of CPH closed at 0.5 Singapore cent on Monday, up 0.1 Singapore cent or 25 per cent, before the announcement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Olam International: The acquisition of a US-based chilli pepper business will give the group "new products and new customers", said its executive director A Shekhar. This will benefit both acquirer and acquiree in terms of enhanced customer reach and product offerings. Olam shares closed at S$1.53 on Monday, down S$0.02 or 1.3 per cent.

Trading halt: Catalist-listed Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore on Tuesday called for a trading halt pending the release of an announcement. Shares of the real estate company last traded flat at 2.4 Singapore cents on Dec 17.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 08:49 AM
Technology

Apple targets car production by 2024, eyes 'next level' battery technology: sources

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a...

Dec 22, 2020 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed close on Wall Street as coronavirus worries...

Dec 22, 2020 08:22 AM
Government & Economy

Japan PM Suga shies away from calling state of emergency as virus cases rise

[TOKYO] Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated there was no need for Japan to enter a national state of emergency...

Dec 22, 2020 08:21 AM
Garage

Self-driving startup Ouster nears US$1.9b deal to go public: sources

[BENGALURU] Ouster Inc, a US startup that makes lidar sensors for self-driving cars and smart cities, is nearing a...

Dec 22, 2020 07:14 AM
Technology

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

[BENGALURU] Tech giants Microsoft, Alphabet , Cisco and VMware on Monday joined Facebook's legal battle against...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE

Australia detects new UK strain

Singapore Airlines has spent S$7.1b of S$8.8b raised in rights issue

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain

Singapore's vaccine hub quest to drive up cold storage rents: Cushman & Wakefield

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for