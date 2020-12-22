Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The national carrier has used about S$7.1 billion or 80 per cent of the S$8.8 billion raised from a rights issue in June, it said in a bourse filing. SIA used S$500 million to fund ongoing operating expenses. SIA shares closed at S$4.38 on Monday, down 1.1 per cent or S$0.05, before the announcement.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT): It has acquired a newly built freehold logistics facility in Hiroshima, Japan for 6.37 billion yen (S$82.1 million), the manager said. MLT units closed at S$1.97 on Monday, up 0.5 per cent or S$0.01, before the announcement.

Penguin International: Shares of the mainboard-listed company soared on Monday after it issued a holding announcement regarding a possible transaction involving its shares. The counter closed at 57.5 Singapore cents, up 15 per cent or 7.5 cents, with 2.5 million shares traded. It traded as high as 59.5 cents, or up 19 per cent, earlier in the day.

CPH: The Catalist-listed firm will still need to seek approval from shareholders in due course for the proposed disposal of its Singapore factory at 8 First Lok Yang Road, it clarified in a bourse filing. Shares of CPH closed at 0.5 Singapore cent on Monday, up 0.1 Singapore cent or 25 per cent, before the announcement.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Olam International: The acquisition of a US-based chilli pepper business will give the group "new products and new customers", said its executive director A Shekhar. This will benefit both acquirer and acquiree in terms of enhanced customer reach and product offerings. Olam shares closed at S$1.53 on Monday, down S$0.02 or 1.3 per cent.

Trading halt: Catalist-listed Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore on Tuesday called for a trading halt pending the release of an announcement. Shares of the real estate company last traded flat at 2.4 Singapore cents on Dec 17.