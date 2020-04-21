You are here

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Keppel Infra Trust, Jardine C&C, Centurion, Keong Hong

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 8:51 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering): The group's aerospace and electronics segments secured more than S$1.6 billion in new contracts in the first quarter of 2020, with its land systems arm also securing a defence contract. The counter closed up S$0.05 or 1.5 per cent at S$3.41 on Monday before the announcement. 

Keppel Infrastructure Trust: The trust on Monday declared a distribution per unit of 0.93 Singapore cent for the first quarter ended March 31, stable from the same period a year ago. Its units closed up 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.1 per cent at 47.5 Singapore cents on Monday before the release of the results.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage (Jardine C&C): For the proposed sale of their stakes in Indonesia's Bank Permata, Standard Chartered and PT Astra International Tbk will receive a total consideration of 1.63 times of Bank Permata's published book value, Jardine C&C said on Tuesday. Shares of Jardine C&C, which holds a 50.1 per cent stake in Astra, fell S$0.07 or 0.3 per cent to close at S$21.07 on Monday.

Centurion Corp: The housing operator on Monday said it will allow those residing at its UK student accommodations the option to terminate their remaining lease early, amid the virus outbreak. The group anticipates a reduction in revenue of between £3 million and £5 million (S$5.3 million and S$8.8 million) from May till end August, depending on the number of residents taking up the offer. Centurion shares closed flat at S$0.39 on Monday, before this announcement.

