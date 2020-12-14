You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOL, Top Glove, LMIRT, DBS, Aedge

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 8:58 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

UOL Group: UOL Group's launch of Clavon along Clementi Avenue 1 at an attractive price resulted in the best launch-day sales volume this year. It moved 442 units at an average price of S$1,640 per square foot during its first weekend launch, UOL said on Sunday. Shares of UOL closed S$0.03 or 0.4 per cent higher at S$7.54 on Friday.

Top Glove: A Top Glove worker in Malaysia took two photos in May of fellow employees crowding into one of its factories, and was subsequently fired for sharing them, Reuters reported on Sunday. Top Glove shares closed S$0.02 or 0.9 per cent lower at S$2.28 on Friday.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT): Its manager on Sunday said it will proceed with an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled at 10am on Monday. The manager said it received a letter on Friday purporting to be issued by 50 unitholders containing a request for the postponement of the EGM. LMIRT units closed unchanged at 8.4 Singapore cents on Friday.

DBS: Singapore's High Court on Friday granted an application from DBS to wind up Novena Global Healthcare Group (NGPL). Scandal-hit NGPL owed DBS more than S$14 million. DBS shares closed S$0.01 or 0.04 per cent higher at S$25.06 on Friday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Aedge Group: The company, which provides engineering, transport, security and manpower services, will debut on the Catalist on Monday. Its initial public offering, priced at S$0.20 per share, was fully subscribed, Aedge said last Friday.

ASL Marine Holdings: The offshore and marine group's net loss for the three months ended Sept 30, 2020 widened to S$13 million from S$11.4 million a year ago, it said on Friday. ASL shares closed at 3.6 Singapore cents on Friday, up 0.3 cent or 9.1 per cent, before the announcement.

Miyoshi: Its independent auditors BDO have issued a qualified opinion on the group's financial statements for the year ended Aug 31, 2020. This relates to lack of sufficient audit evidence on Miyoshi's treatment regarding its investment in electric vehicle company Core Power (Fujian) New Energy Automobile Co, the company said on Saturday. Miyoshi shares closed at 3.5 Singapore cents on Friday, up 0.2 cent or 6.1 per cent.

SLB Development: The risk involved in embarking on property developments in the current climate is prompting SLB Development to modify its strategy, the Catalist-listed property developer told The Business Times. The counter closed flat at 10.3 Singapore cents on Friday.

Trading halts: Soilbuild Business Space Reit's manager has extended its trading halt called on Dec 9; trading will resume after the midday break on Monday. Soilbuild Group's chairman and Blackstone Real Estate have proposed to take the trust private, offering S$0.55 in cash for each unit.

Separately, Y Ventures requested a trading halt on Monday morning. Y Venture shares closed unchanged at 7.7 Singapore cents on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher Monday morning as investors keep tabs on US stimulus talks and...

Dec 14, 2020 09:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

SOILBUILD Group Holdings' executive chairman Lim Chap Huat and Blackstone Real Estate have proposed to take...

Dec 14, 2020 09:36 AM
Companies & Markets

Aedge Group debuts on SGX at S$0.21; 5% above IPO price

AEDGE Group began trading on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board on Monday at S$0.21 on Monday, 5 per cent or S$...

Dec 14, 2020 09:33 AM
Technology

CVC buys telecom tower firm in Myanmar's second-largest deal

[SINGAPORE] CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Myanmar's largest telecom tower company in a deal that sources...

Dec 14, 2020 09:30 AM
Government & Economy

Gunman shot dead by police after New York Christmas concert

[NEW YORK] A man was shot dead by police after he opened fire near crowds who had gathered to watch carol-singing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump vows to reject defence bill passed by veto-proof majority

Crown Resorts faces class action over October share plunge

Bank regulators mull adjustments to caps on dividends

PM Lee to address nation on Singapore's Covid-19 situation on Monday

Trump, Pence, other top officials to be offered Covid-19 vaccine: source

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for