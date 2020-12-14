Stocks to watch: UOL, Top Glove, LMIRT, DBS, Aedge

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

UOL Group: UOL Group's launch of Clavon along Clementi Avenue 1 at an attractive price resulted in the best launch-day sales volume this year. It moved 442 units at an average price of S$1,640 per square foot during its first weekend launch, UOL said on Sunday. Shares of UOL closed S$0.03 or 0.4 per cent higher at S$7.54 on Friday.

Top Glove: A Top Glove worker in Malaysia took two photos in May of fellow employees crowding into one of its factories, and was subsequently fired for sharing them, Reuters reported on Sunday. Top Glove shares closed S$0.02 or 0.9 per cent lower at S$2.28 on Friday.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT): Its manager on Sunday said it will proceed with an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled at 10am on Monday. The manager said it received a letter on Friday purporting to be issued by 50 unitholders containing a request for the postponement of the EGM. LMIRT units closed unchanged at 8.4 Singapore cents on Friday.

DBS: Singapore's High Court on Friday granted an application from DBS to wind up Novena Global Healthcare Group (NGPL). Scandal-hit NGPL owed DBS more than S$14 million. DBS shares closed S$0.01 or 0.04 per cent higher at S$25.06 on Friday.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Aedge Group: The company, which provides engineering, transport, security and manpower services, will debut on the Catalist on Monday. Its initial public offering, priced at S$0.20 per share, was fully subscribed, Aedge said last Friday.

ASL Marine Holdings: The offshore and marine group's net loss for the three months ended Sept 30, 2020 widened to S$13 million from S$11.4 million a year ago, it said on Friday. ASL shares closed at 3.6 Singapore cents on Friday, up 0.3 cent or 9.1 per cent, before the announcement.

Miyoshi: Its independent auditors BDO have issued a qualified opinion on the group's financial statements for the year ended Aug 31, 2020. This relates to lack of sufficient audit evidence on Miyoshi's treatment regarding its investment in electric vehicle company Core Power (Fujian) New Energy Automobile Co, the company said on Saturday. Miyoshi shares closed at 3.5 Singapore cents on Friday, up 0.2 cent or 6.1 per cent.

SLB Development: The risk involved in embarking on property developments in the current climate is prompting SLB Development to modify its strategy, the Catalist-listed property developer told The Business Times. The counter closed flat at 10.3 Singapore cents on Friday.

Trading halts: Soilbuild Business Space Reit's manager has extended its trading halt called on Dec 9; trading will resume after the midday break on Monday. Soilbuild Group's chairman and Blackstone Real Estate have proposed to take the trust private, offering S$0.55 in cash for each unit.

Separately, Y Ventures requested a trading halt on Monday morning. Y Venture shares closed unchanged at 7.7 Singapore cents on Friday.