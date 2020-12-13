You are here

LMIRT manager reiterates no change in EGM

Sun, Dec 13, 2020 - 11:16 PM

THE manager of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) on Sunday night acknowledged that on Dec 11, it [SIC]received another letter purporting to be issued by 50 unitholders on the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to vote on the proposed acquisition of Lippo Mall Puri.

It said that the contents of the the latest letter are substantially similar to the Dec 3 letter, containing a request for the postponement of the EGM which is scheduled to take place on Monday, Dec 14 or convening another EGM not earlier than three months from the scheduled date.

"The reasons given for this request are similar to the reasons given in the Dec 3 letter, which the manager has responded to in the Dec 7 announcement," said LMIRT Management's CEO James Liew in the regulatory filing.

"The manager notes that the Dec 11 letter was received after 10am on that day, which was the deadline for independent unitholders to submit their proxy forms to vote on the resolutions to be tabled at the EGM."

He added: "The manager also notes that based on the work which it has carried out through the Unit Registrar, the manager has not been able to verify that some of the signatories to the Dec 11 letter are unitholders."

LMIRT Management noted that as explained in its Dec 7 announcement, it is unable to validly table any additional resolution with sufficient notice for the EGM. "Given that the EGM has been validly convened to be held on Dec 14, 2020, the manager is obliged to recognise and count the votes of independent unitholders which have been validly cast.

"All valid votes have been counted and verified by the scrutineers. The manager will be proceeding with the EGM as scheduled at 10am on Dec 14."

The results of all valid votes cast on the resolutions will be announced during the EGM.

