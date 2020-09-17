You are here

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 9:12 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Wilmar International: Yihai Kerry Arawana, the Chinese unit of Wilmar International has received final registration approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for its listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Wilmar shares last traded at S$4.30 on Wednesday, up S$0.13 or 3.1 per cent before a trading halt it requested at 4.25pm. Following the announcement, the agri-commodities company called for the lifting of the trading halt after market close.

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), Singapore Exchange (SGX), Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT): The three companies have emerged in the overall top three places in a newly launched Singapore Board Diversity Index. The index ranks primary-listed companies on the SGX on the basis of how diverse their corporate boards are. Singtel shares closed flat at S$2.22 on Wednesday, SGX shares finished at S$8.58, down S$0.04 or 0.5 per cent, while MCT units ended flat at S$2.

Dyna-Mac Holdings, Keppel Corp: Mainboard-listed offshore oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac has entered into a five-year memorandum of understanding with Keppel Shipyard to explore "potential business relationships and opportunities" between the two on a non-exclusive basis. Dyna-Mac shares closed at 9.6 Singapore cents on Wednesday, up 0.7 cent or 7.9 per cent, while Keppel Corp shares closed at $4.25, up S$0.11 or 2.7 per cent before this announcement.

LHN: The Catalist-listed company, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Coliwoo Balestier, will buy a property in Balestier for S$18.1 million, which it intends to operate as a co-living space. LHN shares last traded at 12.1 Singapore cents on Tuesday. 

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.3%

Secura Group: Soverus, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Catalist-listed Secura, has secured a S$10.7 million contract to provide unarmed security services to a Singapore multinational conglomerate. Secura shares closed at 6.8 Singapore cents on Wednesday, up 3 per cent or 0.2 cent before this announcement.

LCT Holdings: Co-founder Du Junhong has offered to take the property investment company private, in a move that values it at some S$21 million. The counter last traded at S$0.43 on Sept 9. Following this announcement, the mainboard-listed company on Wednesday night requested the lifting of a trading halt it called for the day before.

