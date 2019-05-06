Certis partners IT consulting firm Sourced for migration to Amazon Web Services cloud

INTEGRATED security provider Certis is tapping IT consulting firm Sourced as a strategic partner in its adoption of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud, Sourced said in a media statement on Monday.

Sourced will use its AWS-based Cloud at Scale Core Foundations program to deliver cloud infrastructure and security frameworks, and secure Certis's officer support system, Argus.

The program will shorten lead times and enable Temasek Holdings-owned Certis to "accelerate the benefits of cloud adoption whilst maintaining strict security and compliance requirements".

Argus is an "all-in-one, task-based command and control solution" which operates as an application in Certis Cisco officers' smart phones, and puts security reporting, tasking, action and monitoring processes onto a single platform.

Certis's Secure+ officer support system and control platform uses several AWS services including native ones such as AWS Lambda, Amazon Simple Queue Service and Amazon Elastic Container Service.

"Migrating additional workloads to the public cloud is the logical next step in our transition and in our ability to combine advanced security, facilities management and customer service into a single holistic offering that delivers superior customer outcomes," said Chua Chwee Koh, chief group technology & operations, Certis.

He said Sourced's extensive track record in secure cloud migration and governance for regulated industries gave Certis the confidence to select it as a strategic partner, with the AWS Cloud acting as a key enabling platform.