JTC partners Delta Electronics for Industry 4.0 technology push

JTC Corporation is collaborating with Taiwanese power-component maker Delta Electronics to drive the adoption of Industry 4.0 technology.

The move will see Delta Electronics International (Singapore) set up a solutions and training centre to support JTC customers, upskill small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) partners, and offer automation solutions to tackle issues in the local manufacturing sector.

The partnership was announced at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between both parties on Thursday.

The new centre is part of the JTC-Delta Industry Transformation Initiative, and will address the adoption of Industry 4.0 technology in business operations.

This includes a connectivity and digitalisation package, which will help JTC’s customers better digitalise their production line; as well as proof of concepts, which allow Delta to work with enterprises to test-bed advanced manufacturing solutions and in turn train and support said enterprises.

The initiative also includes the co-development of training content in leading manufacturing technologies, while Delta will also work with JTC customers to identify problems. These can later be used in assisting top Singapore technical universities in proposing solutions on a global stage.

Jackie Chang, Delta Electronics vice president for South-east Asia and India, said the company would focus specifically on execution and address the immediate challenges in connectivity and automation that Singapore's SMEs face.

"At the same time, Delta is enhancing advanced automation diagnosis, training and consultation to foster the next generation of talents," Mr Chang said.

JTC chief executive Ng Lang added: "Specialising in industrial automation and smart city solutions, Delta can lend their expertise and best practices to support more businesses on their Industry 4.0 transformation."

Government agency JTC is responsible for developing industrial infrastructure to support and catalyse the growth of industries. It is also in charge of transforming existing enterprises in Singapore.

Delta was previously a participating company in an advanced manufacturing talent training programme jointly started by JTC and Nanyang Technological University. The programme collaborates with eight industry partners to equip students with advanced manufacturing skills and competencies through industry internships and projects.