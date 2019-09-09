Razer to give S$10m boost to Singapore gaming, e-sports over next 12 months

Razer, the official e-sports partner for the 30th SEA Games 2019, most recently organised a South-east Asia e-sports bootcamp in Singapore, gathering and training national e-sports teams from Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

RAZER will be committing S$10 million in funding towards the Singapore gaming and e-sports scene over the next 12 months, announced its chief executive Tan Min-Liang on Monday.

This is the largest financial commitment made by the gaming peripherals brand, it said in a media statement after Mr Tan announced the move in a Facebook post.

The funding includes supporting e-sports teams, as well as investing in gaming and e-sports companies in Singapore, or those founded by Singaporeans.

Part of the sum will also go towards Team Singapore, which Razer is supporting for the SEA Games later in the year – where e-sports will be a medalled sport for the first time, Mr Tan added.

Razer is the official e-sports partner for the 30th SEA Games 2019. It most recently organised a South-east Asia e-sports bootcamp in Singapore, gathering and training national e-sports teams from Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

It also opened its largest retail store - at over 2,400 square feet - in Las Vegas, which will also host e-sports events together with industry partners.

Aside from its e-sports endeavours, the technology firm in June signalled interest in applying for a digital banking licence after the Monetary Authority of Singapore announced its intention to issue up to five new licences with applications starting from August.

In the same month, Razer also bagged a partnership with Visa to introduce a prepaid Visa solution through the Razer Pay app.