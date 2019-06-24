Razer partners Visa to add virtual prepaid card to Razer Pay e-wallet

Razer and Visa have partnered up to develop a virtual Visa prepaid solution that targets the gaming industry. From left: Limeng Lee (chief strategy officer, Razer), Min-Liang Tan (co-founder and CEO, Razer), Chris Clark (regional president, Asia Pacific, Visa), Cietan Kitney (head of Asia Pacific solutions, Visa)

GAMING peripherals brand Razer and Visa have inked a partnership that will see the companies co-developing a virtual Visa prepaid solution that targets the gaming industry.

As part of the partnership, Razer's financial technology (fintech) arm, Razer Fintech, will also join Visa's fintech fast-track programme, which is designed to make it easier for fintechs to access the global Visa payments network.

The virtual Visa prepaid payment solution will be Razer-branded and integrated into the Razer Pay e-wallet via a mini-app.

It will allow Razer Pay users to make payments wherever Visa is accepted, both companies said in a joint media statement.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Razer Fintech and Visa will roll out the solution progressively in selected countries across South-east Asia in the coming months, before expanding globally.

“Razer Fintech is a core growth initiative for Razer as we continue to empower digital payments across emerging markets, starting from South-east Asia," said Tan Min-Liang, Razer co-founder and CEO.

Razer Pay’s existing offerings include mobile top-ups, virtual credits, and entertainment purchases for music and streaming services. Razer said users will enjoy a slew of benefits and rewards when using their prepaid cards for e-commerce transactions and when they make purchases overseas.

Chris Clark, Visa's regional president, Asia Pacific, said: “Together, Visa and Razer Fintech have the opportunity to transform the payments experience for not only the gaming community but many of South-east Asia’s unbanked and underserved consumers as well.”