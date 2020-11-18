Covid-19 insurance now available for inbound travellers to Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
FOREIGN visitors entering Singapore will now be able to buy inbound travel insurance coverage for Covid-19 related costs incurred in Singapore.
Three insurers - AIG Asia Pacific Insurance, Chubb Insurance Singapore and HL Assurance - have developed travel insurance plans, which provide at...
