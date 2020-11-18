You are here

Covid-19 insurance now available for inbound travellers to Singapore

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 11:32 AM
Premiums for these inbound travel insurance plans start from S$5.35 and can be purchased directly from the insurers through their websites.
ST FILE PHOTO

FOREIGN visitors entering Singapore will now be able to buy inbound travel insurance coverage for Covid-19 related costs incurred in Singapore.

Three insurers - AIG Asia Pacific Insurance, Chubb Insurance Singapore and HL Assurance - have developed travel insurance plans, which provide at...

