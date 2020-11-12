You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore buyers of cleaner cars to get bigger rebates; EV battery leasing in the works

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 12:36 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SP Group CEO of Sustainable Energy Solutions Chuah Kee Heng (right) with Hyundai Senior Vice President Hongbum Jung (left) - SP AND HYUNDAI.jpg
Hyundai senior VP Jung Hongbum (left) with SP's CEO of sustainable energy solutions Chuah Kee Heng. The two firms will create a model for drivers to lease EV batteries.
PHOTO: SP GROUP, HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP

REBATES and surcharges will be increased starting next year under Singapore's Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) for new cars and taxis as well as imported used cars.

This is to promote the adoption of cleaner vehicles while discouraging purchases of more pollutive models.

Depending on a vehicle's pollutant levels, buyers may receive a rebate or pay a surcharge under the scheme.

The enhanced emission rebates will take effect on Jan 1, 2021 till Dec 31, 2022, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Land Transport Authority in a joint statement on Thursday.

The increased surcharges will kick in only on July 1, 2021, and last till Dec 31, 2022, to allow time for the market to adjust.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Rebates for vehicles in Bands A1 and A2 will be increased by S$5,000 for cars and S$7,500 for taxis starting next January.

That means a person who buys an A1 car will receive a S$25,000 rebate instead of S$20,000, while an A2 car will attract a S$15,000 rebate instead of S$10,000.

The enhanced VES coupled with the Electric Vehicle Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI) will offer buyers combined cost savings of up to S$45,000 when they purchase a new fully electric car, and up to S$57,500 for a new fully electric taxi.

These higher savings will encourage electric vehicle (EV) adoption, by further narrowing the upfront cost gap between electric cars and their internal combustion engine equivalents, according to the statement.

The EEAI, effective from Jan 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2023, offers a rebate of 45 per cent, capped at S$20,000, off the additional registration fee for the purchase of a new fully electric car or taxi.

Meanwhile, the surcharges for vehicles in Bands C1 and C2 will rise by S$5,000 for cars and by S$7,500 for taxis, starting next July.

That means a C1 car will incur a surcharge of S$15,000 instead of S$10,000, while a C2 car will be slapped with a S$25,000 surcharge instead of S$20,000.

There will be no change in the pollutant criteria for each VES band for the duration of the enhanced scheme, till the end of 2022.

Vehicles in Band B do not come with any rebates or surcharges under the scheme.

The VES was implemented in January 2018 to encourage buyers to choose car models with lower emissions across five pollutants: carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.

As for the government's additional plans to promote cleaner vehicles, NEA said it will be contacting the vehicle industry in due course for consultations on the possibility of tightening VES band thresholds.

Separately, Singapore utilities firm SP Group and South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Group will jointly develop a new business model for the leasing of EV batteries.

The new model, named battery-as-a-service, is said to be the first in South-east Asia, and will enable EV users to rent the car battery instead of owning it.

SP Group and Hyundai on Thursday announced that they have signed a business cooperation agreement for this tie-up, with the aim of accelerating the adoption of EVs in Singapore.

Both companies will also conduct a study on EV battery utilisation and improving the ownership experience for consumers.

In addition, they are looking to expand the EV charging infrastructure and develop new solutions for battery reuse and recycling to achieve carbon neutrality.

SP and Hyundai said they hope to lower the initial cost of purchasing EVs as well as make charging points and low-carbon mobility solutions more accessible to vehicle owners in Singapore.

Hyundai last month announced a S$400 million innovation centre in Jurong, which may produce up to 30,000 vehicles per year by 2025.

The South Korean firm on Thursday said it will step up its efforts to expand the supply of EVs in Singapore in cooperation with SP, which is growing its network of EV charging infrastructure.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 01:10 PM
Consumer

Expedia Singapore website operator stops making false claims on promotions

BEX Travel Asia, the operator of the Expedia Singapore website, has ceased its false claims and undertaken to not...

Nov 12, 2020 01:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Too early to tell how Singtel revenue might rebound past pre-pandemic base, says CEO

SINGTEL management has not yet pinned down a turnaround trajectory, despite calling itself "encouraged" by the telco...

Nov 12, 2020 01:08 PM
Transport

Boeing raises 20-year forecast for China aircraft demand despite pandemic

[BEIJING] Boeing on Thursday raised its rolling forecast for China's aircraft demand for the next 20 years, making...

Nov 12, 2020 01:01 PM
Technology

5G users to make up a fifth of total in China, South Korea by end of H1 next year: Huawei

[SHANGHAI] Huawei Technologies expects 5G users to make up a fifth of total users in China and South Korea by the...

Nov 12, 2020 12:54 PM
Consumer

Pfizer CEO sold US$5.6m in stock on day of vaccine announcement

[WASHINGTON] Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla sold US$5.6 million of his stock in the US pharmaceutical company on the same...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singtel, SingPost, Halcyon Agri, UOL, Jiutian Chemical, F&N

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

Biden names longtime aide Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Singapore shares edge up at Thursday's open; STI up 0.2%

Singapore unveils Tech.Pass scheme to woo top global tech talents

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for