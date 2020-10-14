You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyundai's investment could help grow Singapore EV ecosystem

South Korean firm announces S$400m Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center
Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

BT_20201014_PMLEE_4281782.jpg
PM Lee (left) with Chung Euisun, executive vice-chairman of Hyundai Motor Group. Siting the carmaker's facility here takes advantage of Singapore's strengths, according to PM Lee.
PHOTO: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE SINGAPORE

Singapore

CARMAKER Hyundai's latest investment in Singapore could help build an ecosystem surrounding the development of electric vehicles (EV), a move that would diversify the Republic's manufacturing base while creating more high-value jobs for Singaporeans, industry observers said....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 12:34 AM
Consumer

Ikea to buy back used furniture to reduce waste

[STOCKHOLM] Ikea, the world's largest furniture chain, said Tuesday it would begin buying back used furniture from...

Oct 14, 2020 12:31 AM
Government & Economy

Struggling countries seek G20 debt freeze extension

[LONDON] Beneficiaries of the G20 group of major economies' multi-billion dollar debt freeze, which aims to help...

Oct 14, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi calls for Trump to revamp US$1.8t stimulus proposal

[WASHINGTON] House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues that President Donald Trump's latest...

Oct 14, 2020 12:01 AM
Transport

Boeing reports more 737 MAX cancellations, deliveries fall

[SEATTLE] Boeing lost another three orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner in September, and delivered 11 total...

Oct 13, 2020 11:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank fined US$16m by German prosecutors in Danske probe

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank was fined 13.5 million euros (S$21.5 million) by Frankfurt prosecutors over money-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

SPH posts first full year net loss of S$83.7m for FY20

More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual hiring fair

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

Explosive demand for protective gear sends Medtecs' Q3 top line and net profit up

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for