You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing
GOLD REPORT

Gold steadies as markets turn defensive

A weekly market summary for gold, Jan 20-24
Sat, Jan 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

MARKETS remained on edge as painful memories of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) resurfaced over the spread of a new coronavirus.

Asian equities clocked losses as investors pivoted from risk assets over growing concerns of a potential health pandemic.

The outbreak has kept gold prices steady while striking a cautious tone in global markets.

Mounting fears over the coronavirus will lift safe-haven appeal as markets trade risk cautiously over the Chinese New Year Holidays.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

What should investors look out for in the longer term?

SEE ALSO

Gold has potential upside after meteoric rise in price

The US Federal Reserve (FOMC Meeting: Jan 28-29) looks poised to hold interest rates at 1.5 - 1.75 per cent amid signs of improvement in global economic activity. The US-China Phase One trade agreement has eased market anxieties while alleviating geopolitical risks for the current term. The commencement of the Chinese New Year Holidays will thin market liquidity as China takes a week-long break. Traders should keep close tabs on key developments for the new coronavirus as headline trades (event risk) will trigger sharp volatility across asset classes.

Technical analysis for spot gold (XAUUSD)

The precious metal has illustrated range-bound conditions as markets stay irresolute on price trajectory. Failure to hold price levels above US$1,535.00 will increase selling momentum as market bears take aim at the next main station of US$1,515.00 for the immediate term. On the flip side, gold prices must break above the key resistance level of US$1,570.00 for a resumption of the uptrend.

Weekly Market Assessment:

Range-Bound

Key Resistance Level (1): US$1,570.00

Key Resistance Level (2): US$1,586.00

Key Support Level (1): US$1,535.00

Key Support Level (2): US$1,515.00

  • The writer is an investment analyst at Phillip Futures.

 

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 06:45 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand confirms fifth case of Wuhan virus

[BANGKOK] Thailand on Friday confirmed its fifth case of the new coronavirus, a senior public health official said,...

Jan 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 24, 2020 06:03 PM
Life & Culture

No qualms for India's hangman before first job of executing rapists

[MEERUT] Pawan Kumar feels zero sympathy for the four men he is due to hang next month for a 2012 gang rape and...

Jan 24, 2020 05:43 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysian rights group sues Singapore minister over 'fake news' directive

[KUALA LUMPUR] A Malaysian rights group filed a suit in a domestic court against a Singapore minister on Friday,...

Jan 24, 2020 05:22 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone economy remains weak in new year but some signs of hope

[LONDON] Euro zone business activity remained weak at the start of the year, a survey showed a day after the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly