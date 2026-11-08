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Binance announces CFO Kaiser Ng’s departure days after record US$6.3 billion crypto theft

Justin Yek, most recently Airwallex’s vice-president of finance, is taking over as CFO

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Published Sun, Nov 8, 2026 · 08:41 AM
    • Binance said hackers stole cryptocurrency in a sophisticated attack that began months earlier with the compromise of several employees’ computers.
    • Binance said hackers stole cryptocurrency in a sophisticated attack that began months earlier with the compromise of several employees’ computers. PHOTO: REUTERS

    BINANCE’s finance chief Kaiser Ng is leaving the company to pursue another venture, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange said days after hackers stole US$6.3 billion from the platform in a record heist.

    “Kaiser Ng has decided to pursue a new venture after more than five years at Binance, with a transition plan implemented over the last half year,” Binance co-chief executive officer Yi He said in a statement on Saturday (Nov 7).

    Justin Yek, a long-time finance executive who was most recently vice-president of finance at Airwallex, is taking over as CFO.

    The announcement comes just over a week after Binance said hackers stole cryptocurrency in a sophisticated attack that began months earlier with the compromise of several employees’ computers.

    Binance has said the breach, which unfolded on Oct 29, started with malware hidden in software downloads and fake job recruitment efforts targeting engineers. It said it will fully reimburse affected customers.

    The FBI has blamed a North Korean hacking group for the theft, an allegation Pyongyang has denied.

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    Ng has been CFO at Binance since January 2022 and has previously worked at rival crypto exchange Kraken, according to his LinkedIn profile. REUTERS

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