Binance estimates US$6.3 billion hacked in crypto’s biggest heist

Blockchain intelligence firms all point to North Korea as behind the breach

The world’s largest crypto trading platform suspended all withdrawals on Friday and pledged to cover all losses. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Crypto exchange Binance has suffered a US$6.3 billion hack, the largest to hit the digital-asset industry and the latest in a slew of security incidents afflicting the financial sector.

The world’s largest crypto trading platform suspended all withdrawals on Friday (Oct 30) and pledged to cover all losses. Binance said in a post on X that about US$3 billion of the assets had been frozen on blockchain networks. In another post, co-founder Yi He said that withdrawals were expected to resume by Sunday.

While the full details of the Binance breach have yet to emerge, the incident comes amid growing concern about the risks posed by hackers in the age of artificial intelligence.

Other recent cyberattacks have hit prediction market Polymarket, South Korean financial firms Mirae Asset Global Investments and Daishin Securities, as well as Japanese currency trading platform GMO Internet Group.

Blockchain intelligence firms TRM Labs, Chainalysis and Elliptic have all pointed to North Korea as behind the Binance heist. TRM called it “the largest crypto theft on record”. The funds drained in the attack were a mix of the largest cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, and the dollar-backed stablecoins USDT and USDC.

The breach is a setback for an industry that is maturing and seeking to expand into traditional finance. Before now, the biggest publicly known crypto hack occurred at exchange Bybit in February 2025, in which attackers made off with almost US$1.5 billion in tokens.

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Notorious previous episodes of theft and fraud among fallen crypto giants such as FTX and Mt Gox set the stage for protracted bear markets, bruises the industry has worked to put behind it in US President Donald Trump’s promised new era of regulatory clarity for cryptocurrencies.

Largest token Bitcoin fell on news of the Binance attack, dropping below US$77,000 for the first time in more than a month. It pared losses later, trading at around US$77,500 at 6 am in New York.

For crypto faithful who had been basking in a two-month-long price rebound, the Binance incident has cast a shadow over the recovery.

“Binance is such a behemoth in crypto that any hit to confidence in them is a hit to confidence in the industry as a whole, especially as people have already been skittish over the increasing cyber capabilities of AI,” said Fredrick Collins, chief executive officer and co-founder of crypto data platform Velo Data.

Binance dwarfs its industry rivals. It holds roughly US$135.2 billion in assets, compared with US$28.6 billion at the second-largest exchange OKX, according to DefiLlama data.

The hackers appear to have exploited how Binance authorises transactions, according to TRM. They seemingly gained access to the exchange’s systems and used internal software to authorise transfers across 10 different blockchains, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, it said.

“TRM attributes the attack to TraderTraitor, North Korea’s elite hacking unit, based on robust on and off-chain intelligence,” the firm added. “We make this judgment with high confidence.”

Binance said that the incident may involve a compromised software engineer’s laptop, among “additional points of breach”. It found no evidence of leaked private keys, it revealed. “This was a complex attack, and we are doing all we can in coordination with law enforcement to resolve it,” Binance posted on X.

An emergency insurance and reserve fund from Binance called the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) was established in 2018 to serve as a backstop for customers in “extreme situations”, according to the exchange. The SAFU is generally maintained at around US$1 billion, but has fluctuated in the past in tandem with market movements, Binance said in 2024.

The two biggest stablecoin issuers said that they took steps to freeze affected currency. Paolo Ardoino, the chief executive officer of Tether, said in an X post that it froze more than US$1.5 billion of the stablecoin “related to a potential Binance exchange hack”. Jeremy Allaire, who runs Circle Internet Group, said that US$800 million of its coin had been frozen amid “reports of a potential exploit involving Binance”.

Sentiment was already fragile after a spate of crypto security incidents. In recent months, hundreds of millions of dollars were drained from Bitget, while tampering involving Ledger devices also led to millions of dollars in losses.

“Attackers are operating at unprecedented speed and scale” but “the tools to track and trace operate at that speed too”, said Ari Redbord, global head of policy at TRM Labs. “Stablecoin issuers freeze within hours. Investigators follow funds across chains in real time.”

Traders had already been bracing for greater volatility in the crypto market this week, with US$11 billion in options set to expire Friday. This comes days ahead of the US midterm elections taking place next week, when Democrats could potentially retake one or both chambers of Congress and open the door to greater regulatory scrutiny for the industry.

Exchange thefts and malfeasance have been an ever-present backdrop of crypto’s almost two-decade ascent, the most famous of which was the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX in November 2022. In what remains perhaps the most notorious hacking incident, Japan-based Bitcoin exchange Mt Gox was struck in 2011. Over time, the hackers made off with tokens worth billions of dollars based on the current market price. Mt Gox eventually went bankrupt.

“It’s a huge damage to crypto because of the consistent successful hacks in the space,” said Tian Zeng, chief executive officer of crypto hedge fund Third Eye. “The fact that exploits keep happening makes it dangerous in the age of newest AI models being released every two weeks.”

The Binance incident came on the same day event-contract venue Polymarket halted trading on its international exchange for an hour after it said that a third-party software provider was compromised. More than 700 Polymarket users were drained of US$2.7 million in funds, said blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps, in a post on X. A spokesman declined to comment on the numbers.

South Korea’s second-largest crypto exchange Bithumb was also among the country’s finance firms hit by data breaches this week, with hundreds of customer records affected, Yonhap reported.ng as crypto’s biggest-ever hack. Digital tokens fell. BLOOMBERG