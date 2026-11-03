How Asia’s high-net-worth families are navigating prenuptial agreements

It is an option open to those who have amassed wealth, or who want to protect their family’s wealth

Research has shown an uptick in prenup enquiries in Singapore in the last few years. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

[SINGAPORE] Interest in prenuptial agreements among high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and cross-border families in Asia is on the rise, say family law practitioners.

This is particularly so in Singapore and Hong Kong. Regulation, however, has not caught up. Courts in both cities can still exercise discretion to depart from such agreements.

These days, prenups are viewed as a “risk-management tool”, as many clients are comfortable discussing financial planning before marriage, said Hoon Shu Mei, dispute resolution director at Drew & Napier.