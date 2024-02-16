WEALTH & INVESTING ·
How Gen AI will change asset management

The industry serves as a natural experiment for a technology that will change practices, organisations and regulations. By Mohamed A El-Erian

Mohamed A El-Erian

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 8:00 am
The main drivers of the Gen AI revolution — computing power, data, talent and funding — are compounding at a scale and speed that will accentuate its disruptive forces.
THERE is little doubt that generative artificial intelligence (AI) is a massively disruptive innovation that will bring both job destruction and enhancement. The balance between the two is now a hot topic where asset management increasingly finds itself, albeit unwittingly, serving as a “natural experiment”.

How the generative AI revolution, or Gen AI, is being deployed in the industry shines a spotlight not only on the job debate but also on broader organisational and regulatory issues that will impact the rest of finance, health, and well beyond.

One of the most striking aspects of the Gen AI revolution, is that it is just getting started. Its main drivers — computing power, data, talent...

