The business is seeking growth market advisers covering North Asia, India

The Schroders Wealth Management team, from left: James Gladstone, head of wealth planning; Evonne Tan, Asia chief executive officer; and Alvin Chiam, head of wealth advisory, Asia. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Schroders Wealth Management has brought its global wealth advisory services to the Asia-Pacific amid a growing number of families in the region that require help to navigate generational wealth transition processes.

Regional wealth transfers are set to accelerate with around US$5.8 trillion of wealth estimated to change hands in Asia by 2030.

Clients these days increasingly have an asset footprint beyond their country of origin – where family members and their wealth are well distributed around the world, said James Gladstone, global head of wealth advisory at Schroders Wealth Management.

“That does present a challenge, in terms of how they manage or structure their assets…in tax efficient and compliant ways across different jurisdictions,” he said in an exclusive interview with The Business Times.

The expansion of Schroders’ wealth management arm to Asia complements work in other bases – in the Middle East and United Kingdom – to better support their pool of high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients.

However, even as Singapore and Hong Kong continue to account for a significant share of Schroders’ Asian client base, the move has fuelled growing demand for advisers covering India and the broader North Asian markets.

These areas have been identified as “growth markets”, where the Asia wealth advisory service hopes to build capabilities, said Evonne Tan, Schroders Wealth Management’s Asia chief executive officer.

Singapore will be the regional hub for Schroders’ wealth advisory in Asia.

Alvin Chiam, head of wealth advisory, Asia at Schroders Wealth Management, will lead the team from the city-state.

He took on the role recently in October, and will guide clients according to their specific circumstances and objectives, together with relationship managers, investment specialists and external professional advisers.

Portfolio sizes of clients typically start from US$5 million, as Schroders Wealth Management targets HNW and UHNW individuals and families.

But deconflicting with the firm’s investment management business can be tricky. Hence, the wealth management business’ revenue model is “open architecture”, and primarily fee based, rather than balance-sheet or transaction-led, Schroders said.

“The objective is to build long-term, recurring revenues by growing and retaining client assets, rather than relying on lending spreads, product margins or transaction volumes,” the company noted.

Clients access the “lowest-fee share class” so they are not effectively paying both a wealth management fee and an additional distribution margin on the underlying Schroders product.

Strong investment governance and transparent fees will help with this alignment, too, the experts added.

More than a safe haven

Singapore’s reputation as a “safe haven” draws in many HNW and UHNW families to manage their wealth in a “stable” location, explained Tan.

But she pointed out that over the years, the country has also evolved – now offering significant “international presence”.

This will benefit Schroders’ Asia wealth management hub based in Singapore, as it aims to foster tax transparency and strengthen global cooperation within the sector.

Serving families in Asia from the Republic will require more than “quick fixes” or a predetermined set of products moving forward, said Chiam – especially since they prioritise harmony and business continuity in wealth management.

The strategy is definitely not to “plug and play”, he warned – as the advisory does not advocate solutions focused solely on short-term gains.

In his career, he has seen different families set up certain structures just for the purpose of taking on tax advantages, which only “tears them apart in the process”.

Chiam said the advisory process at Schroders Wealth Management will therefore be customised to the long-term goals of each different family – for their wealth to endure across generations.

Singapore has seen significant growth in the number of family offices, with over 2,000 single-family offices here, according to Monetary Authority of Singapore data.

“Asian families tend to build their wealth through operating businesses, and so a family office is a (typical) operating model for their family wealth,” explained Chiam.

Tan said with this trend set to continue, the firm is keen to support family offices setting up in the city-state for the first time.

“Support in an integrated manner is something we can do…from assisting with the set-up itself, to wealth advisory and other investment portfolio work,” she noted.

How HNW families invest in Singapore, Hong Kong

Tan shared that a large proportion of their clients from the region will “play the field” by placing assets in both Singapore and Hong Kong.

“We see that increasingly, our clients with family offices want to book (their assets) in both locations in Asia, for different reasons,” she noted.

Fundamentally, Hong Kong offers a more direct gateway to Chinese and other North Asia equities, with capital markets there being more “robust”.

One of the families she worked with has family offices in Singapore and Hong Kong. She noted how the more conservative assets and traditional portfolios were booked in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the same family has “higher-risk assets” invested in Hong Kong.

The Asia CEO said clients generally want the best of worlds for their portfolios and wealth – meaning their approach to utilising the Asia hubs is more “complementary…than competitive”.

Schroders, a multinational asset and wealth manager, was acquired by American asset manager Nuveen on Oct 1. The combined entity is valued at US$2.6 trillion in assets across public and private markets.

Globally, the firm’s wealth management division manages £129.8 billion (US$172.9 billion). The group’s assets under management is at £867.8 billion as at June this year.