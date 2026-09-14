The Business Times
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Apac family offices turn to trusted managers as hedge fund, alternative allocations grow: Cambridge Associates

Wealth clients are shifting to external managers as they diversify to alternatives

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Natalie Koh

Natalie Koh

Published Mon, Sep 14, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Cambridge Associates is constructive on the hedged opportunity set, particularly in multi-strategy and long-short strategies, says Eugene Snyman.
    • Cambridge Associates is constructive on the hedged opportunity set, particularly in multi-strategy and long-short strategies, says Eugene Snyman. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Family offices in the Asia-Pacific are taking in profits from the bull market and putting them to work in alternatives, including hedge funds.

    For some clients, hedge fund allocations can sit at 20 to 25 per cent, said Eugene Snyman, regional head of Apac at Cambridge Associates, in an exclusive interview with The Business Times

    “Just thinking off the top of my head of our private clients, generally, very few of them will have less than 10 per cent (allocated to hedge funds),” said Sydney-based Snyman during a visit to Singapore in August. 

    Family officesWealth managementHedge funds

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