The Business Times
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Are higher bond yields good for banks? Think again

Higher rates can also lead to slower economic activity, dampening capital market activity and demand for loans

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    • Instead of rising in tandem with yields, the global financial sector, including banking stocks, came under pressure and underperformed global equities.
    • Instead of rising in tandem with yields, the global financial sector, including banking stocks, came under pressure and underperformed global equities. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Fook Hien Yap

    Published Tue, Oct 27, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    “NET, net, it’s a positive for us.”

    That’s how one global bank chief financial officer described the impact of higher interest rates on the bank’s earnings.

    The same CFO and many others would also quantify how sensitive the bank’s income is to a shift in interest rates or the yield curve, to estimate the potential uplift in earnings.

    BanksInterest ratesFixed income markets

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