The Business Times
business-time-50

Beyond public and private: How Asia’s institutions are rethinking portfolio construction

The challenge is in building one that continues meeting investment objectives as markets change

Summarise
    • Rather than ask how much to allocate to an asset class, investors want the required outcome defined first. Decisions follow from that.
    • Rather than ask how much to allocate to an asset class, investors want the required outcome defined first. Decisions follow from that. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Katherine Cox

    Published Sun, Oct 25, 2026 · 04:01 PM

    FOR decades, institutional portfolios were constructed primarily through asset-class allocations, with risk budgets, benchmarks and accountability organised around the same categories.

    This provided discipline, but it could also lead investors to assess each allocation in isolation rather than by what it contributed to the portfolio as a whole.

    This matters more in today’s environment. Geopolitical fragmentation, fiscal pressures, uncertainty over inflation, technological disruption and changing correlations have increased the range of economic outcomes for which asset owners need to prepare.

    Investment portfoliosPublic equityPrivate capital

    TRENDING NOW

    Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng gave the reassurance that Singapore has sufficient gas supply to meet its demand.

    Gas Supply may pursue remedies if contract breached following Indonesia’s export cuts: Tan See Leng

    Applications should use the AI model best suited to a task, without being redesigned each time, and without the business losing control over cost, data or risk.

    Why the biggest business decision about AI isn’t which model to choose

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

    Most of Singapore’s electricity is currently generated using natural gas, and a significant amount of gas is imported through pipelines from Indonesia, PM Wong added.

    Singapore expects all parties to honour commitments, says PM Wong after Indonesia cuts gas exports

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More