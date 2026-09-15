The Business Times
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A SMART LOOK AT INVESTING

Can you trust family-run businesses with your money?

When sizing up one, ask: What will this family give up to protect the company?

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    • The Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. US vehicle sales collapsed in 2008 and 2009, but Ford survived the worst of the storm and came out stronger on the other side.
    • The Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. US vehicle sales collapsed in 2008 and 2009, but Ford survived the worst of the storm and came out stronger on the other side. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Chin Hui Leong

    Published Tue, Sep 15, 2026 · 03:57 PM

    IN DECEMBER 2006, one of America’s most storied families mortgaged its own name.

    Ford Motor Company pledged virtually all of its US assets, including factories, trademarks and even the famous Blue Oval logo, to raise US$23.5 billion in financing.

    Imagine that: Bill Ford, the great-grandson of founder Henry Ford, handing the family crest to a group of bankers as collateral.

    Fordinvestment banking

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