As competition heats up for your capital, active judgment helps discern risks and rewards
Investors need to understand where pricing power sits and which businesses capture profits
- AI can create earnings and productivity gains that help selected businesses withstand higher yields. IMAGE: REUTERS
THE 10-year US Treasury yield is again above 5 per cent. Last Thursday (Sep 24), it closed at 5.18 per cent, its highest since 2007.
Any US dollar investor can now earn more than 5 per cent on a Treasury bond without taking equity risk. Any stock that promises investors returns years from now has to offer a compelling reason for them to take that additional risk.
The most interesting test of that hurdle may be artificial intelligence.
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