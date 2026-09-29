The Business Times
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WHOLE OF WEALTH

As competition heats up for your capital, active judgment helps discern risks and rewards

Investors need to understand where pricing power sits and which businesses capture profits

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    • AI can create earnings and productivity gains that help selected businesses withstand higher yields.
    • AI can create earnings and productivity gains that help selected businesses withstand higher yields. IMAGE: REUTERS
    Chez Anbu

    Chez Anbu

    Published Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 04:09 PM

    THE 10-year US Treasury yield is again above 5 per cent. Last Thursday (Sep 24), it closed at 5.18 per cent, its highest since 2007.

    Any US dollar investor can now earn more than 5 per cent on a Treasury bond without taking equity risk. Any stock that promises investors returns years from now has to offer a compelling reason for them to take that additional risk.

    The most interesting test of that hurdle may be artificial intelligence.

    Artificial IntelligenceInterest ratesGlobalisation

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