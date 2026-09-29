As competition heats up for your capital, active judgment helps discern risks and rewards

WHOLE OF WEALTH

Investors need to understand where pricing power sits and which businesses capture profits

AI can create earnings and productivity gains that help selected businesses withstand higher yields. IMAGE: REUTERS

THE 10-year US Treasury yield is again above 5 per cent. Last Thursday (Sep 24), it closed at 5.18 per cent, its highest since 2007.

Any US dollar investor can now earn more than 5 per cent on a Treasury bond without taking equity risk. Any stock that promises investors returns years from now has to offer a compelling reason for them to take that additional risk.

The most interesting test of that hurdle may be artificial intelligence.