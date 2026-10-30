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DBS survey finds risk-readiness gaps in family offices’ wealth-transfer efforts

Founders’ desire to stay in control is a key hurdle to such financial planning

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Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Fri, Oct 30, 2026 · 02:30 PM
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    • For 43% of respondents, the next generation is not involved in wealth planning at all.
    • For 43% of respondents, the next generation is not involved in wealth planning at all. PHOTO: PIXABAY

    [SINGAPORE] Wealthy families in the Asia-Pacific are expected to transfer as much as US$5.8 trillion in wealth to their heirs, but a new report by DBS Private Bank found a significant “risk-readiness gap” that could stall their ambitions.

    The report, DBS Asian Family Office Almanac 2026: Assessing the Risk-readiness Gap, found that founders’ desire to remain in control is a key hurdle to wealth-transfer planning.

    Only 4 per cent of those surveyed – founders and their benefactors – expect meaningful wealth transfer over the next three years. Around 33 per cent cited founders’ reluctance to relinquish control as the reason for the delay. About 15 per cent of respondents expect to wait until a trigger event such as a death, or financial or operational crisis.

    Family officessuccession planningWealth & Investing

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