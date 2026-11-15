Education is the first step in a wealth succession plan

Families and advisers who understand this earliest will achieve the most durable transfers of wealth

Regular, unglamorous community service from a young age, as a family habit rather than a photo opportunity, teaches young people that dignity has nothing to do with net worth. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

MOST family succession plans focus on trusts, governance structures, tax efficiency and wealth transfer. Yet, succession failures are rarely caused by inadequate legal planning. More often, they stem from a simpler problem: an unprepared heir.

For wealthy families, the central question is not how to transfer assets, but how to prepare the next generation to become capable owners, stewards and leaders. In practice, education is the first succession plan.

The most expensive mistake a wealthy family can make is rarely a bad investment. More often, it is a flawless structure built around an unprepared heir.

A third-generation heir once described his education this way: “I was taught everything about the business and nothing about myself.”

He had a Master of Business Administration from an Ivy League university, spoke four languages and had never been told no by anyone who needed something from his family.

The succession failed within 18 months of his father stepping back.

Succession is less an event than an outcome, shaped long before the lawyers arrive, and largely by something families underestimate: education.

Succession planning begins not with lawyers and trusts, but with education. Families and advisers who understand this earliest will achieve the most durable transfers of wealth.

Heirs are born, successors are made

Many families consider the matter settled once an heir secures a degree from Harvard, Oxford or Stanford. But a degree certifies what a young person knows, not who they are.

French Renaissance writer Michel de Montaigne put it best: better a well-made head, than a well-filled one.

A full head stores knowledge. A well-made one knows what to do with it when the stakes are real. No lecture hall prepares a 28-year-old to mediate between siblings, or tell a loyal CEO of 20 years that it is time.

The distinction between knowledge and judgment is also the distinction between an heir and a successor. An heir receives what was built. A successor carries it forward.

The aim is not one successor but a capable, rising generation, ready for several roles: operator, owner, board member, steward, philanthropist or an adult who chooses another path entirely.

Character is built through friction, through effort, waiting, failing and having to persuade people who owe you nothing. Wealth has always tended to remove that friction.

Artificial intelligence now does the same: It drafts the essay, settles the argument and answers the question before a young mind has had to wrestle with it.

Today’s ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) heirs are the first to grow up with both forces at once: wealth smoothing the material world, and AI smoothing the cognitive one. Hence, the paradox: The more a family can provide, the more deliberately it has to choose what to hold back.

Intelligence that cannot be outsourced

As AI makes analytical intelligence cheap, the premium shifts to what it cannot automate, and above all to emotional intelligence. Successions tend to come apart for emotional reasons: a sibling who feels overlooked; a founder who cannot let go; a branch of the family that has stopped trusting another.

A machine can model a merger, but it cannot reconcile cousins who no longer speak.

Regular, unglamorous community service from a young age, as a family habit rather than a photo opportunity, teaches young people that dignity has nothing to do with net worth. Years later, it is what allows a successor to sit with an anxious workforce or a hurt sibling and actually listen.

Competitive team sport works the same muscles from another angle – the scoreboard ignores your surname. The turning point is rarely a trophy but the season a teenager gets dropped, decides not to quit, and wins the place back without anyone’s help.

Global but not worldly

Many UHNW heirs are mobile but insulated, circling the same schools, clubs and hotels in London, New York and Singapore. They are global without being worldly.

Real cultural education comes from dislocation, from having to earn the trust of people who do not know your name. A gap year in a substantive role abroad, a rural homestay or service work where the family has no business interests can create that dislocation.

Yet, even the most carefully designed external experiences will be undermined if the lessons learned at home point in the opposite direction.

Children learn more from how their parents use power, handle money and respond to failure than from any school. A founder who never admits error teaches that mistakes are shameful. A parent who treats staff as invisible teaches a lesson no amount of volunteering will undo.

Next-generation education therefore starts with the current generation looking hard at itself.

As Harmony Abney from AlTi Tiedemann Global’s Governance and Education practice has observed: “The question is not whether wealth will influence future generations. It will. The more important question is whether that influence will be left to chance or guided by purpose.”

The policy statement no one asked for

Family offices often have an investment policy statement, yet 68 per cent have no formal plan for engaging and educating the next generation, and nearly half believe their heirs are vastly underprepared for the future.

Human capital, the asset that stewards all others, rarely gets a policy of its own.

A learning and development plan changes that. It sets objectives by stage – values in childhood, independence in adolescence, stewardship in early adulthood.

It deliberately builds in friction through community service, work outside the family business, serious team sport and a “failure budget” for real mistakes while the stakes are small.

At the centre is a simple annual resilience audit, five questions asked about each child: Where did money solve a problem the child should have solved? Where did AI do the thinking? When did they last serve someone who could not repay them? When did they last lose in public? Who outside the family has told them no?

The awkward answers are the useful ones.

Successions rarely fail on structure alone. More often, they fail because the next generation was never allowed to fail at anything smaller.

We spend decades preparing the wealth for the next generation. The harder task is preparing the next generation for the wealth.

Structures protect assets, but only education protects what those assets are for. Families need to educate before they transfer, and start earlier than they think.

The writer is managing director, AlTi Singapore. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of AlTi Global or its affiliates.