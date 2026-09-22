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CIO CORNER

Era of race for resources calls for diversification and assets governments can’t print

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    • An electric vehicle flash charger. As the world shifts from fossil fuels to electrification, the structure of global commodity demand is undergoing fundamental change.
    • An electric vehicle flash charger. As the world shifts from fossil fuels to electrification, the structure of global commodity demand is undergoing fundamental change. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Kelvin Tay

    Published Tue, Sep 22, 2026 · 05:20 PM

    TODAY’S increasingly fragmented world is driving a dash to secure resource sovereignty as governments prioritise energy security and access to key commodities in the event of conflicts, trade barriers and climate change.

    Our latest annual Horizon report looks into this “race for resource sovereignty” and how it will drive economies, and offers return projections for more than 50 asset classes and strategic asset allocation in the coming decade.

    Over the next 10 years, we expect inflation to remain volatile and sticky. In the near term, it is driven by commodities and “techflation” due to demand for the materials needed to power artificial intelligence, while secular drivers such as demographics and decarbonisation fuel inflationary pressures.

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