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INSIGHTS FROM CFA SOCIETY SINGAPORE

ESG scores miss what matters. Can companies adapt?

A robust company resists or absorbs shocks without changing while a resilient one adapts, responds and adjusts

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    • ESG scores standardise companies’ disclosures. They do not test what companies can do under pressure.
    • ESG scores standardise companies’ disclosures. They do not test what companies can do under pressure. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Herman Bril

    Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 03:26 PM

    CONSIDER two regulated utilities with near-identical ESG ratings. Both publish a net-zero-by-2050 target. Both score similarly on major disclosure benchmarks. Both receive similarly strong governance ratings. On paper, they are interchangeable.

    Look closer and they are nothing alike:

    • Utility A is adapting: Capex shifts year on year towards flexibility and storage; coal segment is divested ahead of schedule; executive pay is tied to five-year decarbonisation metric; and risk disclosures name specific regional exposures.
    • Utility B is reporting: Flat capex profile against stated plan; target rests on unspecified post-2035 pathway; incentive plan rewards annual output; and risk section reproduces sector boilerplate.

    Most ESG scores struggle to differentiate between companies that are adapting and reporting. They standardise what companies disclose; they do not test what companies can do under pressure.

    ESG

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