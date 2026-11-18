FUTURE OF FINANCE 2026

“No grace period” for banks to adopt AI speedily and at scale, says McKinsey

Boston Consulting Group estimates that retail banks globally could reap as much as US$370 billion (S$473.6 billion) in annual profit potential from the use of AI by 2030 and beyond. IMAGE: PIXABAY

EFFORTS by financial institutions to harness forms of artificial intelligence started more than a decade ago, initially focused on raising operational efficiency and fraud detection.

Today, newer forms of AI underpinned by deep-pocketed banks willing to commit capital are set to raise the game for the global banking industry.

The industry, says McKinsey in its Global Banking Annual Review 2026, achieved record net income of US$1.3 trillion (S$1.66 trillion) in 2025, and the trend has largely continued in 2026. But the rapid adoption of AI agents by its client base is raising the stakes. McKinsey states it starkly: “The AI disruption dividend is up for grabs, and it will go to the banks that move with precision and speed. This time, there is no grace period.”

Banks were previously able to pace themselves, “in part because their more loyal customers were slower to adopt new technology”, said the report. “That advantage won’t work this time: AI adoption is the fastest in history, and young and old people are piling in at nearly the same rate.”

In McKinsey’s survey of 46,000 of retail banking customers globally, awareness of generative AI tools is almost universal. Nearly a quarter already use them for their finances.

“The transaction still comes to the bank; the conversation that shapes it is increasingly happening elsewhere,” said the report.

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“A bank that has anticipated the disruption might have already offered its clients more attractive and suitable investment products, financial advice, and cash management capabilities that rebalance the profitability. While deposit profits fall, the bank may see overall profitability rise.”

AI in retail banking and wealth management

In its Global Retail Banking Report, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) expects the use of AI among banks to accelerate.

This is because the benefits in terms of potential revenue gains and cost savings are compelling.

It estimates that for retail banks globally, the prize is more than US$370 billion in annual profit potential from AI by 2030 and beyond.

This is more than 30 per cent greater than the potential arising from just business as usual.

The near-term economics reinforce the urgency of taking action, said BCG. Rates eased in 2025, and savings revenues fell by almost 35 per cent year on year, it said.

“Looking ahead, we expect retail bank revenue growth to slow to just 2 to 4 per cent a year through 2029 – making a step-change in productivity imperative.”

AI in private wealth

Even private wealth management, typically the bastion of bespoke advice with a premium on the personal touch, is being disrupted.

In a separate report, AI and the Economics of Wealth Management, BCG said: “Our client conversations suggest that the AI-first organisation is no longer aspirational. It’s a mandate. The firms moving earliest are seeing the results across conversion rates, client satisfaction, costs, and revenue per adviser.”

“AI reduces client acquisition and servicing costs significantly; growth will no longer depend primarily on poaching relationship managers or pursuing acquisitions. Direct client acquisition becomes more economical, and firms that build those capabilities early will find themselves with a structural advantage that compounds over time,” BCG said.

Next few years will be critical

Meanwhile, S&P Global analysts Miriam Fernandez and Nicolas Charnay believe the next three to five years will be critical in differentiating between leaders and laggards in AI adoption in the banking industry.

In a report, AI And banking: Leaders Will Soon Pull Away From The Pack, they wrote: “Banks that secure the benefits of AI – including across costs and revenues – could find themselves with enduring advantages over competitors. S&P Global Ratings expects this will ultimately weigh in the assessment of credit quality for both the leaders and laggards in that race.”

There are of course challenges. One is scale.

Based on modelling by S&P, efficiency gains, and therefore improvements in cost-to-income ratio and return on equity, only become substantial at high levels of investment.

Larger banks would appear to have an advantage as they can apply the technologies to a larger pool of customers and a more sizeable cost base.

“Yet we recognise that smaller and newer entities, with less legacy infrastructure, might find it easier to adopt AI solutions widely across their business.”

But the report also cautions against “hype that could lead to poor investment decisions”.

“We expect management teams to prudently allocate AI budgets and monitor returns. Banks that abandon those safeguards may face challenges in scaling AI solutions and increased pressure from both traditional competitors and more efficient new entrants like neobanks and fintechs.”

In this edition of Future of Finance 2026, three leading banks give us insights into their AI journeys, as they seek to embed advanced capabilities into more aspects of their operations and customer interfaces.

Yet the hurdle of what works rises past that of technological capability alone.

The litmus test, as Praveen Raina, OCBC’s head of group operations and technology, says, is this: “Does it make banking easier for our customers and our people more effective? If it does both, we are creating real value. If it simply gives us another system to run, it is not innovation; it is overhead.”