FUTURE OF FINANCE 2026

Technology decides what is possible, but it is trust that shapes the systems that people will use

As AI models and digital assets become ubiquitous, the differentiator will be the ability to deploy it with clear permission, visible boundaries and accountability. IMAGE: PIXABAY

AS ARTIFICIAL intelligence, digital money and connected platforms move into everyday banking, the innovations that last will be those clients trust enough to use.

AI agents are being developed to help people carry out increasingly complex financial tasks, from managing cash to supporting investment decisions.

That raises a question at the heart of financial innovation: When technology acts on a client’s behalf, who decides what it is allowed to do, and who is accountable when something goes wrong?

Finance is entering a new phase. For years, AI, tokenised money and connected digital platforms were discussed mainly through pilots and proofs of concept.

Now, they are beginning to operate in the everyday business of investing, paying, trading and managing cash.

When technology is in a laboratory, the test is whether it works. When it is moving a company’s money, checking trade documents or informing a family’s wealth decisions, the test is whether people are willing to rely on it.

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That is a higher standard.

Trust in financial innovation is not an abstract feeling. Customers need to know what a system is permitted to do, what it is prevented from doing, how its actions can be reviewed, and who remains responsible for the outcome.

This matters because technology is becoming widely available. Financial institutions can access similar AI models, cloud infrastructure and digital-asset tools. The differentiator will not be access to technology alone, but the ability to deploy it with clear permission, visible boundaries and unmistakable accountability.

Trust has to be baked into the system

This principle is already shaping the next generation of banking.

In payments, digital money is beginning to operate at the speed at which businesses operate. HSBC’s Tokenised Deposit Service in Singapore enables corporate clients to move funds in real time, 24/7, through supported payment arrangements. It uses digital representations of bank deposits, backed by the safeguards of a regulated bank deposit.

The significance is not only speed. It is also that innovation is built on foundations that customers understand – regulated money, clear ownership and institutional accountability.

For corporate and institutional clients, trust also depends on control. Our HSBCnio platform brings payments, cash, foreign exchange and trade finance into one place, while allowing clients to connect their own AI tools to authorised account and transaction information on a read-only basis through secure, permissioned access.

We plan to introduce further transaction banking capabilities and AI-enabled experiences over time, building on these foundations.

That distinction matters. A system that can see information is not necessarily authorised to act on it. As AI agents become more capable, customers will expect technology to be useful without becoming uncontrolled.

The same principle applies to wealth. Our research among more than 600 affluent and high-net-worth investors in Singapore found that 76 per cent use AI for financial and investment tasks.

Yet only 8 per cent said it was the single most influential source in their last major investment decision. Nearly eight in 10 seek reassurance from financial advisers.

The message is clear. Clients are willing to use AI to inform their thinking, but continue to value professional judgment when decisions matter most.

Technology should strengthen that judgment, not obscure who provides it.

The next challenge is to extend these principles beyond individual tools and use cases – to solutions that can be responsibly deployed at scale across the bank.

Our Global AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Singapore will form part of a broader network of technology and AI specialists across our home markets and other key locations.

Working with these teams, the centre will develop AI solutions that address the real needs of customers and colleagues while embedding safety, security and accountability from the outset.

Its initial areas of focus include personalised wealth journeys and tools to support relationship managers; agentic treasury and payment capabilities for corporate and institutional clients; and AI-enabled market coverage, pricing and workflow support.

The CoE’s work will not be defined only by what AI can do, but also by the conditions that make those capabilities safe to use.

These include AI safety testing, monitoring, guardrails and governance, as well as secure foundations for AI- and agent-initiated financial activity.

Trust not a constraint on innovation

The temptation is to present trust and innovation as opposing forces – one moving quickly, the other applying the brakes. That is the wrong choice.

Trust is the infrastructure that allows innovation to scale.

It starts with safeguards built in from the beginning. Systems need clear limits, decisions that can be explained and audited, and people who remain accountable – particularly when the stakes are highest.

It also depends on practical results. Innovation earns trust when it makes a measurable difference to clients, such as faster payments, quicker access to working capital, fewer manual processes or better-informed advice.

Scaling what works matters more than announcing what might.

No institution can establish all the necessary standards alone. As AI agents become capable of initiating payments, managing liquidity and processing compliance workflows, the industry will need shared expectations for permissions, monitoring, resilience and accountability.

HSBC and Mastercard are co-leading the BuildFin.ai Payments Working Group to develop common approaches for trusted AI-agent payments across financial institutions and payment ecosystems.

Building on the Safeguards for Agentic Finance at Runtime (SAFR) framework, the group will address agent identity, authority controls, transaction approvals and immutable audit trails.

Convened by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, BuildFin.ai brings together industry, technology and research partners to advance responsible AI in financial services.

Singapore can set the standard

Singapore’s advantage is not simply that it is innovative. It is that global financial flows, sophisticated customers, technology companies, regulators and public institutions operate close to one another.

That creates the conditions to test not only whether a technology works, but whether it works responsibly in the real economy.

Singapore’s role as a connected and trusted hub, as reflected in its Economic Strategy Review, can therefore become a competitive advantage.

Responsible innovation need not mean slower innovation. It can mean better-designed innovation – technology that is easier to understand, safer to use and more valuable to customers.

The objective is not to put technology at the centre of banking. It is to put customers at the centre of how technology is used.

The standard that lasts

The next phase of financial innovation will bring more powerful systems into finance, and more of them will act on clients’ behalf.

The winners will not necessarily be the institutions with the most powerful models or the largest number of pilots. They will be the institutions that make permission clear, boundaries visible and accountability unmistakable. Technology may determine what is possible. Trust will determine what becomes part of everyday life. That is why trust is not a test applied after innovation. It is the measure of whether innovation will last.

The writer is chief executive officer, HSBC Singapore