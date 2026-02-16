Gold: Is now the time to buy?

Gold’s value derives from the scarcity of supply, demand and its history as a store of value

In the long run, gold’s return profile has lagged stocks and bonds. Over decades, gold’s annualised returns tend to be modest. PHOTO: PIXABAY

IN THE past year, gold has captured headlines as one of the standout performers among global asset classes.

After trading for much of the past decade below previous record highs, gold prices surged dramatically throughout 2025, pushing past US$4,000 per ounce and even topping US$5,000 in early 2026 – a year-on-year surge of more than 50 per cent.

These advances reflected were driven by persistent safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainty, concerns about the durability of the US dollar, and strong central bank and investor buying.