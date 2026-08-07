How to financial-proof the ‘Singapore Dream’

It has evolved and is about creating enough security so every generation has the confidence to dream even bigger

A preview of the 2026 National Day Parade on Aug 2. The Singapore Dream is not dead, but its manual needs an urgent rewrite that includes the principles of financial literacy. PHOTO: BT FILE

EVERY National Day, Singaporeans pause to recite the pledge “to build a democratic society... so as to achieve happiness, prosperity and progress for our nation”.

This article is the second of a two-part series timed for National Day. The first article looked into the “money dysmorphia” felt by many Singaporeans, and raised the question: Can we afford to enjoy the wealth we have built?

For those in the Pioneer and Merdeka generations, prosperity meant getting a job, raising a family and owning a home. For the younger generations, however, prosperity is spoken in an anxious conversation about the “S$1 million National Day paradox”.

While we celebrate 61 years of national success, three distinct groups of Singaporeans face an existential financial squeeze.

Whenever I speak at events, I hear three versions of the same concern. Generation Z graduates feel priced out of the traditional “Singapore Dream” before their careers even begin.

Sandwiched mid-career professionals are financially bleeding from supporting both ageing parents and school-aged children.

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And, young families are staring down the staggering, multi-decade costs of new Build-To-Order flats and infant care.

These fears exist because financial security no longer arrives after getting a degree, buying a flat or receiving annual salary increments. It has become something Singapore must deliberately design.

The Singapore Dream is not dead, but its manual requires an urgent rewrite with the principles of money literacy and the mechanics of the “Moneyverse”.

This National Day, the greatest expression of patriotism is not merely celebrating how far Singapore has come – it is fortifying the finances of three groups of Singaporeans before the next National Day rolls around.

Group 1: Gen Z graduates

Fresh graduates entering the 2026 workforce face a harsh expectations-versus-reality landscape. Many grew up believing that their university degrees would naturally lead to career stability and financial security.

Today’s labour market tells a story where the rules have changed. The Ministry of Manpower reported that employers now place greater emphasis on skills and relevant experience as artificial intelligence automates routine work.

While the average business graduate expects a starting salary of S$5,000, employers only offered closer to S$4,000. This gap, coupled with high living costs and economic uncertainties, led nearly 30.6 per cent of fresh university graduates to reject job offers.

My approach for Gen Zs is this: Start building your financial safety net now. The greatest asset a 24-year-old possesses is 40 years of compounding. Take the job because rejecting market-rate offers stalls your compounding timeline.

Then, set up a recurring Giro for payday that automatically routes 25 per cent of your gross salary into higher-yielding options, such as a portfolio of low-fee and dividend-paying exchange-traded funds that you will not touch for spending.

By doing this before your lifestyle expands to match your peer group’s cafe habits, a S$4,000 baseline salary would generate S$1,000 monthly in net worth. This mechanical habit builds a S$72,000 (excluding compounding) runway by the time you turn 30.

Group 2: Sandwiched mid-career professionals

No group carries greater responsibility than today’s mid-career Singaporeans in their late 30s and 40s.

They are paying mortgages, supporting ageing parents and funding children’s education and enrichment – all the while worrying whether they can retire. The financial burden is not individual but intergenerational.

My approach for these families is to create a generational firebreak. In forestry, a firebreak prevents one wildfire from consuming an entire forest. This group needs the financial equivalent.

Stop giving monthly cash allowances to retired parents straight out of your paycheck. This cash provides neither tax relief nor sustainable retirement benefits.

Instead, use the Central Provident Fund’s Retirement Sum Topping-Up Scheme to make cash top-ups to your parents’ Retirement Account.

While there are some eligibility requirements, many families can unlock up to S$8,000 in annual tax relief. This move also places the funds in a Singapore government-guaranteed environment yielding between 4 and 6 per cent a year, and would permanently upsize your parents’ monthly CPF Life payouts.

This frees up monthly cash for your own retirement buffer, stopping the cycle of passing financial dependence down to your children.

Group 3: Young families

Singapore has one of the world’s highest homeownership societies.

Yet, affordability remains a significant concern for young couples entering the housing market in 2026, with national median resale prices for a four-room Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat sitting at S$498,000, five-room flats at S$610,000, and units in mature estates such as Queenstown well above S$700,000.

At the same time, many stretch their finances and buy the biggest HDB flat they qualify for, rather than one that preserves flexibility.

My approach for these families is to reverse that thinking.

Do not wipe out your entire CPF Ordinary Account (OA) to maximise down payment and miniaturise your HDB concessionary loan. Beef up your household balance sheet instead by maximising risk-free interest between your OA and loan.

Retaining S$20,000 in your OA gives you an additional 1 per cent interest (subject to meeting government criteria). This total 3.5 per cent risk-free return beats the standard concessionary loan interest rate of 2.6 per cent a year, giving you a positive net spread.

That S$20,000 also acts as your housing emergency fund to weather temporary job loss or medical downtime.

For a couple buying a four-room resale flat, with a monthly mortgage of S$2,200 and combined S$40,000 in their OA, this reserve can fund over 12 months of HDB deductions before a single cent of cash is required from your personal bank accounts.

Doing this frees up your monthly pay cheque for use in building your net worth.

Reclaiming the pledge

Singapore’s founding generation understood that happiness, prosperity and progress was built on the macroeconomic decisions of the state. But personal prosperity is won in the microeconomic choices of the household.

We cannot control global trade dynamics or central bank monetary shifts. But we can control how we allocate our next pay cheque, how we optimise our CPF accounts, and how we manage our household liabilities and teach our children about the Moneyverse.

The Singapore Dream has not disappeared. It has evolved. The younger generations will not inherit financial security automatically. But with money literacy, they can still build lives defined not by fear, but by financial confidence.

Every Singaporean navigates a world that feels more uncertain than the one before. The next chapter of nation-building should not be measured solely by gross domestic product growth or global competitiveness.

The Singapore Dream is about creating enough security that every generation has the confidence to dream even bigger.

The writer is partner at InvesUnited and Penguin Random House author of Into the Moneyverse